Logitech's lightweight and sturdy G Pro wireless gaming mouse is on sale for $92

If you asked us to choose the best gaming mouse in wireless territory for under $100, right now our pick would be the Logitech G Pro. It has a lot going for it, including a true ambidextrous design with optional thumb buttons on both sides, and is on sale for $91.99 at Amazon.

That's $38 below its list price. In addition to being ambidextrous (there are button covers to hide whichever set of thumb buttons you won't use), this is a lightweight rodent at just 81 grams, a trait that does not come at the expense of durability—it's made of high-quality materials and has survived multiple hard tumbles from our desk.

Logitech equips the wireless G Pro with its excellent Hero optical sensor. This is an upgraded version and Logitech's most advanced sensor yet, with a 25,600 DPI sensitivity—way higher than what is needed for competitive gameplay—and 1ms report rate from its 2.4G wireless connection.

Technically this mouse offers up eight programmable buttons, though two of those end up being thumb buttons on the opposite side of your thumb on whichever hand you use. So you really get six actually usable programmable buttons.

Other features include a little RGB lighting, a mechanical button tension system, onboard memory to save up to five profiles directly to the mouse, and up to 60 hours of battery life per charge (48 hours with the default lighting profile).

What about Logitech's G502 Lightspeed? That's still the best wireless gaming mouse around, albeit one that's molded specifically for right-handed gamers. If you're interested in that instead, it's on sale for $119.99 at Amazon (down from $149.99).