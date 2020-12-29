Logitech's G502 Lightspeed is a wonderful wireless mouse and it's just $100 right now

Logitech's original G502 Proteus Core launched several years ago and, through a few iterations since then, has remained a popular rodent. This eventually led way to one of our favorite wireless mice—the G502 Lightspeed, which is marked down to $99.99 at Amazon right now.

It's been selling for that price for a few weeks now, and has gone under our radar until today. The discounted price is $50 below its MSRP, and nearly matches its all-time low of $94.99. It's also the lowest price around by at least $20.

Cut the cord Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Mouse | $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (save $50)

This is one of our favorite wireless mice, and with good reason. It works as good as a wired mouse and has 11 programmable buttons, an adjustable weight system, and a scroll wheel that can spin freely or in stepped motions.View Deal

The G502 Lightspeed is armed with Logitech's latest and excellent 25,000 DPI Hero sensor (upgraded from the 16,000 DPI sensor in the model we reviewed last year). According to Logitech, it offers 10x the power efficiency of previous generations, and in our testing, the mouse charges quickly—from nearly empty to 100 percent inside 90 minutes. You can expect up to 60 hours of battery life from a single charge with the lighting turned off, or up to 48 hours with RGB enabled on the logo and DPI status LED.

This is also one of Logitech's mice that lets you choose between a free-spinning scroll wheel, or a more traditional stepped spinning. I own the wired version of this mouse and find myself switching between the two—free-spinning is great for web browsing, while the stepped spinning mode is better suited for gaming, in my experience.

There are 11 programmable buttons in all. It also boasts an adjustable weight and balance system, with six included weights that you can jam into the undercarriage. All in all, this is a great wireless gaming mouse.