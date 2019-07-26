Logitech's G502 gaming mouse has dropped to $35 at multiple retailers

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is getting a bit old at this point, since it was originally released in early 2016, but it's still a great wired mouse with a good degree of customization. It dropped to $35 during Prime Day earlier this month, but if you missed out on that, it's now back to that price at multiple stores.

This mouse has an PMW3366 optical sensor (which supports 200-12,000DPI), 11 programmable buttons, a braided USB cable, optional weights, and of course RGB lighting. The buttons and lights are configurable with Logitech's desktop software. Keep in mind this is not the newer G502 that has a higher-DPI sensor—that model is $53.

Overall, if you don't need a wireless mouse, this is a great option for $35. You can buy it at the links below.

