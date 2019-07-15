The Logitech G502 gaming mouse is down to $35 on Amazon

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is getting a bit old at this point, as it was originally released in early 2016, but it's still a favorite among many. For Prime Day, Logitech has dropped the price to $34.99, a savings of $50 from the original MSRP, and about $10 less than what it usually goes for.

This mouse has an PMW3366 optical sensor (which supports 200-12,000DPI), 11 programmable buttons, a braided USB cable, optional weights, and of course, RGB lighting. The buttons and lights are configurable with Logitech's desktop software.

You can grab the deal from the link below. The sale ends at midnight tomorrow, and it's exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.