LIVE: the 30th hmv GamesMaster Golden Joystick Awards

It's the 30th birthday of the Golden Joystick Awards and it promises to be the biggest yet. Over four million of you voted, breaking the world record for a gaming event. And you will be rewarded for your diligent support of our fine medium with a glitzy and glamorous awards ceremony. Winners! Celebs! Secrets! Exclusives! And above all: games! All of which you can consume from 2.50pm BST onwards via the embedded livestream after the jump or over at the Golden Joystick Awards site.

