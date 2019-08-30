Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop with an RTX 2060 is down to $1,230

(Image credit: Lenovo)

There have been a surprising amount of deals on gaming laptops lately, but if you're still in the market for one, there's a new high-end option to consider. The Lenovo Legion Y540 laptop is now $1,229.00 at B&H Photo, a reduction of $370 from the original MSRP, and $70 below the usual price.

The specifications for this model include a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, a 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS display, a 1TB M.2 SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. This is an excellent price for the hardware you get—most laptops around this price have either a GTX 1660 Ti or GTX 1060 as the graphics card, and most don't have a 1TB SSD.

As with many Nvidia-powered gaming laptops right now, copies of Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Control are included.

Lenovo Legion Y540 | $1,229 ($370 off)

This laptop has better hardware than most other gaming laptops in this price range, like a 1TB SSD and an RTX 2060 6GB graphics card. Buy at B&H



Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.