Inside Logitech: How headsets are designed and tested

“We did a ton of fit models,” says global product manager Doug Sharp. Sharp has experience in a number of roles, including industrial design, and spoke passionately about everything from the shape of the headset, to the materials used in prototyping and final hardware, to sound quality. He’s a bit of an audiophone himself.

“There was probably 3 or 4 months of fit. There’s always a lot of friction between the different departments as far as the goal, and I think that’s really good, because we’re stretching and reaching. When you look at the design for the G33 and the 633, you’ll see that it has this sweeping curve when you look at the silhouette of the design. This is really different from the G930. It was a very straight up-and-down, almost symmetrical design, which doesn’t look as neat. So when we went into the fit structure and test, we had to do tons of angling so that we could still have the center of force be right on the earcup, because you want it to fit very tightly all around your ear. You don’t want extra pressure around the front or the back, and everyone’s head is very different, right? We want it to fit the most people in the best way.”