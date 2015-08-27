​Logitech launches G633 and G933 Artemis Spectrum 7.1 headsets

Logitech’s wireless G930 headset had a good run, but after five years Logitech finally has a new crown jewel for its gaming headset line: the G933. The 2.4GHz wireless G933 ‘Artemis Spectrum’ shares its name with the also-new G633, which drops the wireless connectivity for a pair of wired options: both USB and 3.5mm are supported.

That choice of connectivity options is representative of Logitech’s approach with the Artemis Spectrum, which it’s been working on for the past two years. Logitech engineered a new audio driver, revamped its ear cushions and material design, and reworked its microphone with an ambitious goal: do everything well.

The Artemis Spectrum works on PC via USB (which supports 7.1 through Logitech’s driver software) and analog, and also works in analog stereo on mobile devices and consoles. The G933’s USB wireless receiver can accept analog inputs from up to two different devices, meaning you could have TV, phone, and PC audio all pumping into your headset simultaneously (this will probably give you a headache). It supports Dolby 7.1 and DTS’s new Headphone:X surround technology, which is easily the best virtual surround sound I’ve ever tested.

The headset also features RGB lighting, controllable via Logitech’s software, a number of programmable keys on the headset, and a foldaway boom microphone (with an LED to indicate when it's muted) that slots nicely into the earcup.

Logitech invited a group of journalists to its audio headquarters in Camas, Washington to see the design work and testing that went into Artemis Spectrum, but their main goal was to showcase just how good the headphones sound. And they really sound good. Logitech is hoping to escape the gaming headset sound quality stigma, and in a side-by-side listening test with the Sennheiser HD 650s (which cost $400+), the Artemis G933 stacked up shockingly well.

I’ll have more on the Artemis G933 with an ears-in preview soon, but here are the specs for the headsets in the meantime:

Driver: 40mm Pro-G

Connectivity: USB (wired and 2.4GHz wireless), 3.5mm

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Impedance: 39 Ohms (passive), 5k Ohms (active)

Microphone: 4mm condenser-cardioid

Microphone frequency response: 100Hz-20KHz

Size: 190mm x 180mm x 94mm

Weight: 374 grams (13.2 ounces)

RGB lighting: 16.8 million colors

The wired G633 is set to launch in September for $150, while the wireless G933 will launch a bit later in October at $200.