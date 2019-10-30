I'm a Hex Girl with Fortnitemares new skin

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Godfather, Casablanca, Schindler's List, and now, Scooby Doo and the Witch's Ghost. All perfect films that have been etched into the very stone of cinema, but only one of them has a badass musical number by the Hex Girls.

OK, that's basically a long winded way of saying, hey, the new Fortnitemares skins remind me of the Hex Girls, the awesome eco-goth rock stars from Scooby Doo. Take lead singer and guitarist Thorne (who I definitely did not crush on), give her a pair of devil wings and horns, and you've got the new "Haze" skin. If that's a bit much for you, there's always the pink-haired variant. Even better, either of them can equip the "Ridgeback" back bling wings. The "Starshot" harvesting tool looks like what you'd expect, a pretty star with subtle demonic undertones.

The skin set will cost you 1,200 V-Bucks. If you're not feeling like letting out your inner goth, the zombie football-loving Decaying Dribbler is still around, and the Cryptic Curse Bundle is too.

Long live the Hex Girls.

