I had to double take: this 4K gaming monitor is under half price for Cyber Monday

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro XV273K | 27-inch | 4K | IPS | 144Hz | $499.99 $379.99 at Newegg (save $120 (opens in new tab)) (opens in new tab)

A couple of years ago when the Acer Nitro XV273K launched, it was a $899 monitor. It currently has an MSRP of $499. But it's now yours for just $379.99. For a proper 4K, 144Hz, IPS gaming panel. It's also good for 1ms response and 400 nits of brightness. So, maybe the question is, can you afford not to go 4K...?

Not so long ago this monitor would have set you back $900, now that the relentless droves of Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals (opens in new tab) have rolled around again, you can get the Acer Nitro XV273K for $379.99 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's a saving of $120 off the $500 listing price, which is already rare for a speedy 4K monitor.

It's been on our radar for a while, the Nitro XV273K, specifically for its affordability at 4K resolution while still delivering good brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response time (~4ms GTG). It's all wrapped up in a well-built Acer package, complete with those strange flaps around the sides and top for blocking out bothersome light.

I can't say I really understand the flaps as a feature, but I do live in a lightless goblin hole. I guess if you game in a really bright room they could be useful.

What's going to be even more useful for those who've managed to bag themselves a Cyber Monday gaming PC deal (opens in new tab) packing a high-powered GPU, or even one of these RTX 4090 or RTX 4080 gaming PCs (opens in new tab), this is one of those gaming monitors that you'll wish you had when you realise how fast you're pushin' those frames at a mere 1080p.

This is an AMD FreeSync gaming monitor, but if you've found yourself batting for the green team, don't panic, it's also compatible with Nvidia's G-Sync tech. So whatever GPU you've gone with, you should be able to get buttery smooth frames out of this baby.

With 4K resolution writ across those 27 inches, you'll be getting a nice pixel density of around 163ppi. What that means is it'll still feel like ultra high definition, as opposed to stretching 1080p across that size of monitor, which doesn't look too great.

Let's just say, that while the 4ms GTG response time isn't as fast as some gaming monitors out there, this is still a monitor worth a look if you're after that sweet trifecta of high refresh, high resolution, and great image quality. Just know that you wont be able to use HDR when G-Sync is on, Nvidia peeps, but at only DisplayHDR 400 this screen is not really proper HDR compatible anyways.