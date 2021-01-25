HyperX's Cloud Alpha headset is just $80 and that's music to my ears

It's been two and a half years since we reviewed Kingston's HyperX Cloud Alpha, and while it no longer occupies a spot in our roundup of the best gaming headsets, it remains an excellent option. Especially right now—normally priced at $99.99, Best Buy has it marked down to $79.99 at the moment.

The discounted price is the same as what this headset was selling for during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. It was an excellent bargain then, and if you missed out, now is your chance to take a mulligan and see what all the fuss is about.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wired Headset | $99.99 $79.99 at Best Buy (save $20)

This was at one time our favorite gaming headset, and it remains an great option, especially at the currently discounted price. It offers excellent sound, is comfortable to wear, and is relatively affordable.View Deal

What makes the Cloud Alpha so good is its balance between sound quality, comfort, and price. As far as audio goes, the Cloud Alpha is a punchy headset that brings the boom on the low end, without compromising mids and highs. So whether it's a grenade going off way too close in a game or firing up a playlist, it is up to the job.

We also found that there is virtually no distortion when cranking the volume to an uncomfortably loud setting (which we don't recommended doing anyway). And as for the physical comfort, the memory foam padding and relatively lightweight design (0.74 pounds) makes it easy to don these cans for extended gaming sessions.