How to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal in Warzone

The Call of Duty: Vanguard event is almost here, and you'll need to hop into Warzone at the specified time to watch the reveal live, in-game.

Of course, Call of Duty is no stranger to in-game reveals. But unlike Warzone's nuke event, which peppered hints and clues throughout Verdansk leading up to the new map, there has been little information surrounding Vanguard. So if you're keen to get in on the action and be one of the first to find out more, here's how to watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard event in Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard event time and how to watch it

The Call of Duty: Vanguard event time is August 19 at 10:30 PT / 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT. It will take place live in Warzone, so make sure you've got the game updated and ready to go beforehand.

Join the #BattleofVerdansk and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard📅 - 8/19🕥 - 10:30am PT📍 - Verdansk pic.twitter.com/N0efSm5nOAAugust 16, 2021 See more

What to expect from the CoD: Vanguard Warzone reveal

Activision has kept details on Call of Duty: Vanguard close to its chest this time around. A leak earlier this year clued us in that it's set in the World War 2 era . And more recently, a l eaked menu image has emerged, but it doesn't give us much more to go on.

As far as the reveal itself goes, it may play out similarly to the Black Ops — Cold War in-game reveal last year. The ' Know your History ' limited-time playlist allowed you to jump into the game and carry out several objectives on a timer to unlock the Cold War trailer. That said, the lead up to that event was more gradual, with a series of special Warzone bunkers teasing the reveal.

Earlier this year, Warzone's nuke event ushered in the new '80s era Verdansk map, though some struggled to get online thanks to server queues. Hopefully, we'll have more success getting to see the reveal in-game this time, as opposed to watching it on someone else's stream.

Meanwhile, Activision Blizzard is currently facing a lawsuit alleging widespread discrimination and sexual harassment. Here's everything that's happened since the lawsuit went public.