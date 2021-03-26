Call Of Duty will reportedly return to World War 2 this year

Call Of Duty is once more dipping back into World War 2 with this year's entry, which is reportedly being developed by COD: WW2 creator Sledgehammer Games.

That's according to leaks revealed earlier this month by Call Of Duty fansite Modern Warzone, which have since been confirmed "in part" by Eurogamer. For instance, while Modern Warzone reports that a working subtitle of 'Vanguard' will be changed closer to release, sources tell Eurogamer that Activision plans to keep the title at launch.

Sources dismissed the leaked suggestion that Vanguard would take place in "an alternate timeline where 1945 wasn't the end of World War 2." Eurogamer's reporting instead suggests that the game will follow a more traditional WW2 setting.

Call Of Duty has worked on cycles for a while—Infinity Ward doing the mainline 'Adjective Warfare' titles, while Treyarch gets weirder with its Black Ops games. Adding Sledgehammer to that rotation with recurring WW2-themed entries seems a good shout, though it does complicate the battle royale side-gig, Warzone.

Activision has already confirmed that Warzone will continue through this year's Call Of Duty. Black Ops: Cold War's integration with Warzone was a little clunky at times, but it wasn't too hard to integrate '80s firearms and conspiracies into a game that already featured a gulag. Pivoting to the simpler firearms of the second world war could prove a little more troublesome.