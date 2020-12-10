Wondering how to make money in Cyberpunk 2077? It's essential if you want the best Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware and quickhacks. While you'll stumble upon valuable weapons that money just can't buy around Night City, it's always a good idea to have some spare change on you.

Whether you simply have to have that shiny pair of neo-silk pants, or need to part with some cash for a quest—of which there are a few—money keeps things moving. I'm here to help you sniff out the pennies and make Cyberpunk 2077 money.

How to make money in Cyberpunk 2077

Get the Extended Network Interface and Advanced Datamine perks

You can find these passive perks in the Quickhacking tab, under the Intelligence attribute. What makes the Extended Network Interface perk so valuable is that it automatically highlights nearby access points. If you've already invested points in V's Intelligence, you'll be able to jack in to these points to extract Eurodollars, components, and even Cyberpunk 2077 quickhacks. This is where the Advanced Datamine perk comes in. At level one it increases the amount of Eurodollars acquired from access points by 50 percent, increasing to 100 percent at level two.

Some computers will also let you jack in to nab some cash. I recommend bumping your Intelligence attribute up to at least five points to get started, but some PCs and access points will require higher stats later on.

Use quickhacks to steal

Hey, I never said all these tips would be legit. For the most part, I've been able to grab Eurodollars from under people's noses without them batting an eyelid. However, sometimes you'll upset a guard or character if you steal from them, and this instantly results in them becoming hostile and attacking you. There's no way I'm leaving money on the table (literally), so I've been using the Reboot Optics quickhack to temporarily blind targets, swipe their cash, and sneak away.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Make time for gigs and side jobs

You probably considered this already, but it's worth mentioning. Gigs are contracts dished out by fixers. As you venture into different parts of the city various fixers will call you to introduce themselves. Completing these jobs builds your Street Cred, which gets you more work. It's a neat cycle of work and cash flow.

Gigs and side jobs have their own sections in your journal, so they're easy to keep track of. Most of the gigs I've completed so far offer at least a few hundred Eurodollars, but as you work through more, your rewards will be well into the thousands. These missions vary in length, but the rewards are usually fair. You'll see a mix of fetch quests where you retrieve an item and then leave it at a drop point. You also have the option to sell these items, but I don't recommend that. Then there are more involved missions that'll take you across town, and these usually offer more paper.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Scavenge for loot and eddies

When playing an RPG, I love scouring every box, drawer, and corpse just in case I find something good. If you're anything like me, you'll be happy to hear that this pays off in Cyberpunk 2077. While we're on the subject, it's definitely worth grabbing the Pack Mule perk from the Athletic tab (under the Body attribute) to increase your carrying capacity before picking up every ashtray in Heywood.

You can find small denominations of Eurodollars around Night City, peel them off downed enemies, and even find them in bundles rolled up on countertops. These stashes of Eurodollars may be on the small side, but it all adds up. Sometimes you may even stumble on a safe that has a larger wad of cash in it. Remember to scan (Tab) rooms to make combing them for money and items easier.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Ditch the trash

Following on from the previous point, if you like to pick rooms clean, you'll find that you soon run out of space in your inventory. There's no sense in collecting items just to drop them off at your apartment and then forget about them. After completing a job, head to a vendor to unload your unwanted items. Not only does this line your pockets, it also frees up your backpack, so it's a double win.

You can also get rid of junk items, providing that you haven't opted for the Scrapper perk, which automatically disassembles them. Personally, I find the perk more useful than selling junk, but if times are tough every little helps.