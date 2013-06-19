Hotline Miami 2 trailer is expectedly violent

Were you worried that Dennaton Games would, on completion of Hotline Miami , take a step back, look at their game, and think, "bloody hell, that's violent! Let's make the next one about knitting or something." Well, here's the first trailer for Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number. Spoiler: it is not about knitting. It's about kicking and bludgeoning and slicing people into pieces. Hooray?

Hooray!

"A brutal conclusion to the gruesome saga, Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number follows the escalating level of violence through multiple factions born from the events of the original game and driven by uncertain motivations," teases the trailer's description .

"Step into the murderous mind of several distinct characters - each with their own motivations and methods of execution -- as storylines intersect and reality slips away into a haze of neon and carnage. Blistering combat, an unmistakable visual style, and a powerfully intense soundtrack will once again push you to the limit and questioning your own thirst for blood."

It's that soundtrack that I'm personally most excited for. Frantic, gruesome violence is all very well, but if you can't do it to some sick beats, what's the point?

Hotline Miami 2 is due out later this year. "Maybe."