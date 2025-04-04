13 years after it was first teased, the official Mewgenics trailer is here with live-action sexual dysfunction, brutal violence, a divine grudge, and more than 100 truly awful cats
It's not often I point to a videogame trailer and say "you gotta see this," but you gotta see this.
2012 was quite a year. Barack Obama was re-elected, PC Gamer selected Mass Effect 3 as Game of the Year, and Binding of Isaac studio teased its next game, an "adorably horrible" kitty-cat mutation simulator called Mew-Genics.
Now it's 2025: Donald Trump is somehow sort of in charge, BioWare seems pretty much cooked, and Mewgenics—now minus the "-"—still isn't out. But after 13 years of waiting we do now finally have an official trailer, and I don't know what I expected but it sure wasn't this.
Words can't really describe what you're about to see, but as a dedicated media professional I'll take a shot anyway. The official Mewgenics trailer is a mostly live action musical number about a husband and wife unable to have children. To fill the void, they bring home a pair of kitties from the local pound, a male and a female as it turns out, and I guess neither Mr nor Mrs Jones were Bob Barker fans because it didn't occur to either of them that spaying or neutering might be a good idea.
It spirals out of control from there into an orgy of sex, violence, recrimination, and regret: The Joneses eventually reach a point where mass murder seems like the only option, but they've already given all the cats names, and despite the crowding, noise, poop, angry neighbors, and general sublimation of their lives into a hellish nightmare from which there is no escape, the little buggers are just so gosh-darn cute!
The final two minutes of the video, which runs for nearly four minutes in total, are dedicated to a recitation of cat names that grows almost painful in length: Well over 100 of them, by my estimate, from Abner to Ziggy, each horrific in its own way but some far, far worse than others—rather like cats in real life, when you think about it.
There are also (very) brief snippets of gameplay here and there, although not enough to piece together into anything coherent: Here, for instance, is a level-up screen for Ichabod, who can choose the ability to summon a squirrel or a caterpillar, gain some bonus magic damage, or turn into an elk. Because sure, that makes sense.
The Mewgenics trailer stands as an experience unto itself, but it's worth noting that the game is seemingly approaching an actual release: The Steam page says Mewgenics will be out in 2025. It also warns that, while kitties are notoriously cute, the game itself is not entirely committed to maintaining that image:
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Attacks are highlighted by blood-splatter effects, dismemberment, and decapitation; several areas are littered with blood pools and entrails. Some areas depict large amounts of feces and urine on the floor; certain items allow cats to defecate, urinate, or summon excrement-themed characters. During the course of the game, players' character can consume a variety of pills to gain buffs. Cats will frequently hump one another, but this can be turned off in options. oh also there is a good amount of random swearing and innuendo.
Actually, that sounds rather like cats in real life, too.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Build guns that can bathe entire cities in nuclear fire using the power of math in this explosive roguelike
It's better than Slay The Spire, it was our best card game of 2020, and now the sequel has a proper release date