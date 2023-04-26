The best ways to farm Trailblaze EXP in Honkai: Star Rail

Farming Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze EXP is something you'll find yourself doing a lot of in miHoYo's new sci-fi adventure. Like Adventure Rank in Genshin Impact, your overall Trailblaze level affects your world, the rewards you get, and your ability to ascend and level up characters—it's effectively a signifier of your overall progression. You can increase your level by getting Trailblaze EXP, and early on, you won't really notice that you're earning it as you progress.

However, before long you'll bump up against missions that have Trailblaze Level requirements—even sooner if you haven't been doing anything besides the main story. When you gain a Trailblaze Level, make sure you return to Pom-Pom the conductor on the Astral Express to get some rewards. Otherwise, here's every way to get Trailblaze EXP plus the best way to farm it in-game.

Honkai: Star Rail Trailblaze EXP farm

Image 1 of 5 Daily Training is the best way to farm Trailblaze EXP (Image credit: miHoYo) You can collect your level rewards from Pom-Pom (Image credit: miHoYo) Operation Briefing is a great way to get EXP early on (Image credit: miHoYo) Caverns and Calyx let you farm relics, materials, and EXP at the same time (Image credit: miHoYo) Simulated Universe world completions also give a hefty amount of EXP (Image credit: miHoYo)

The best way to get Trailblaze EXP early on is through Interastral Guide goals. These objectives mirror your overall progression, so it's quite easy to hit them while simply playing the game, and they give 100 EXP each. You'll also get lots by completing the main story missions.

In terms of farming Trailblaze, the Daily Training goals are definitely the most efficient way, and you can find them in the Daily Training section of the Interastral Guide. Complete the daily mission along with some random challenges and you can claim up to 1,000 EXP, plus some credits, and Stellar Jade from its reward track.

Otherwise, here's a complete list of ways to get Trailblaze EXP including the two mentioned above: