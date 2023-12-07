Here's how to watch The Game Awards 2023

There's snow on the ground, magic in the air, and the doors on your advent calendar have begun popping open to reveal the treasures inside. That can only mean one thing: It is time to look at Geoff Keighley. The Game Awards—an awards show, but for games—returns tonight, December 7, and promises to bring with it a gamut of premieres and trailers that you'll probably want to tune in for.

There's a lot of questions around this year's show. Will we get Elden Ring DLC news? Will Kojima show off something incomprehensible appended with a release window? Will Swen Vincke be able to hold all of Larian's awards this time? Pertinent queries all, and there's only one way to answer them: Watching the show. Or reading our articles about the show. Two ways then, I guess.

How to watch The Game Awards 2023

2023's Game Awards kick off tonight at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT. That's when the pre-show starts, mind you. The main event starts half an hour later, but you'll probably want to tune in from the start if you don't want to miss anything. For viewers in America, that's December 7, while it'll technically be December 8 for anyone east of the Atlantic Ocean. Here's a list of air times in full:

US West Coast : 4:30 pm PT, December 7

: 4:30 pm PT, December 7 US East Coast : 7:30 pm ET, December 7

: 7:30 pm ET, December 7 UK : 12:30 am GMT, December 8

: 12:30 am GMT, December 8 Europe : 1:30 am CEST, December 8

: 1:30 am CEST, December 8 Japan : 9:30 am JST, December 8

: 9:30 am JST, December 8 Australia: 11:30 am AEDT, December 8

You can watch it, well, pretty much anywhere. That means YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Steam, TikTok, Instagram, Kick, and Google Play, which I didn't even realise was a livestreaming platform.

Also, if you happen to be in China, India, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, or Germany, The Game Awards has put together a list of region-specific streaming services it'll be using over on its website. Remember, things kick off with the pre-show at the times I listed out above, while the main event will start half an hour later.