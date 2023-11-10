Baldur's Gate 3 won so many Golden Joystick Awards that Swen Vincke can barely hold all of them

Baldur's Gate 3 gobbled up five awards in London today at The Golden Joystick Awards, an annual event put on by PC Gamer's publisher. That's Larian CEO Swen Vincke hugging the haul with a big grin in the photo above, which was posted on X by Larian director of publishing Michael Douse.

The D&D RPG, which received PC Gamer's highest review score in years, won the following awards at this year's Golden Joysticks:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Game Community

PC Game of the Year

Ultimate Game of the Year

Additionally, Larian won Studio of the Year, which is why Vincke's got his arms wrapped around six Joysticks in the photo. Actor Neal Newbon also won Best Supporting Performer for his role as Baldur's Gate 3 companion Astarion. Counting those two, Baldur's Gate 3 won a record seven Golden Joystick Awards.

The only game aside from Baldur's Gate 3 to win multiple awards this year was Final Fantasy 16: It won Best Audio, and actor Ben Starr won Best Lead Performer for his performance as FF16's Clive Rosfield. Other 2023 Golden Joystick winners include Alan Wake 2, which took home the Critic's Choice Award (game critics love Remedy, it's a thing) and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which won Best Expansion. The year's other giant RPG, Starfield, won Xbox Game of the Year. GamesRadar's got the full list of winners here.

Baldur's Gate 3 was the clear king of the Joysticks, and it's safe to say that these seven awards are just the start. Vincke might want to invest in a bag of holding.

The Game Awards is the next big end-of-the-year videogame awards show, airing on December 7, and PC Gamer publishes its annual awards in late December.