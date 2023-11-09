Here's how to watch the 41st annual Golden Joystick Awards

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the time when the games industry puts on its best evening wear and Troy Baker takes the stage to tell us which videogames are set to win after millions of public votes have been totted up.

It is, in other words, time for the Golden Joysticks, which airs tomorrow, November 10, at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on pretty much any platform that can hold a livestream. That means YouTube, Twitch, Steam, Bilibili, Facebook, TikTok, Twitter. Oh, and also GamesRadar, TechRadar Gaming, and right here on PC Gamer.

All sorts of guests will join Troy Baker on stage at the Royal Lancaster Hotel this year, including names like Manon Gage, Maggie Robertson, Yuri Lowenthal, Stephanie Joosten, and BG3's Karlach and Astarion themselves: Samantha Béart and Neil Newbon. Plus, please try to keep your Dark Urge in check as events are guided by the mellifluous tones of Amelia Tyler, BG3's narrator.

It has been a frankly buckwild year for amazing games, so competition for the Ultimate Game of the Year award is some of the hottest we've ever seen. With nominations like Baldur's Gate 3, Tears of the Kingdom, and Alan Wake 2 up for the prize, it's anyone's guess as to who comes out on top.

Aside from the top gong, there'll also be categories for Best Lead Performer, featuring Ben Starr, Yuri Lowenthal, and Ellise Chappell, and Best Supporting Performer, which is where you'll find folks like Tyler, Newbon, and Patricia Summersett (from Zelda, a game which I understand came out on something called the "Nintendo Switch"). You can find a full list of awards and nominees here.

There's a lot of votes, a lot of games, and a lot of names, and it's sure to be quite the evening to remember when things kick off at (just to remind you) 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT on November 10. See you there!