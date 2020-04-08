Here's an extended gameplay video for The Last Campfire, a new adventure from No Man's Sky devs

The Last Campfire is due this summer (winter in Australia) but we've yet to receive a substantial look at its moment-to-moment gameplay. Thankfully, that footage has now arrived, and as the video above will demonstrate, it looks really promising.

The game has a much smaller scope compared to Hello Games' No Man's Sky, but that's probably for the best. At first glance, it bears a strong resemblance to Runic Games' criminally underrated Hob, but The Last Campfire definitely has a more meditative mood. The narrator of the video above describes it as a "charming" take on dark fantasy.

There will be puzzles, and the goal is to make each puzzle in The Last Campfire feel different, rather than increasingly harder takes on a core puzzle format. "It's almost like a smorgasbord of all different kinds of logic puzzles," lead designer Steven Burgess says.

A Steam release has already been confirmed for The Last Campfire.