The official specs for Monster Hunter Wilds on PC have it running at a very yucky 720p upscaled and 30fps on older GPUs

Monster Hunter Wilds: 4th Trailer | Release Date Reveal - YouTube Watch On

We've already reported on the February 28, 2025 release date for Monster Hunter Wilds. Now we can reveal exactly what kind of hardware you're going to need to play the game on PC. Long story short, it's gonna be a bit fugly on older GPUs.

Capcom has pitched the Nvidia GTX 1660 Super and AMD RX 5600 XT as the minimum GPU specs. In return, you can expect 720p upscaled to 1080p at the "lowest" graphics settings. Oh, and just 30fps. Yuck.

Of course, those GPUs weren't exactly high-end models at launch. Roughly five years hence you probably have to be somewhat realistic about what you can expect from them from a brand new game due out in early 2025. But, yeah, the march of time doesn't do any favours to old graphics cards.

Capcom could, of course, have gone for newer GPUs for the minimum recommended category and then gone for slightly more appealing settings. But older GPUs and yuckier graphics settings is in some ways more inclusive. It's a bit of a balancing act.

Stepping up to "Recommend settings", now we're talking RTX 2070 Super, RTX 4060 or RX 6700 XT GPUs. That nets you 1080p native at "medium" and 60fps. Sounds OK until you spot that it also includes running frame gen. So, it'll look smooth enough. But the latency probably won't be all that zippy.

Again, Capcom could have upped the GPU requirement and dropped the Frame Gen requirement. But then you'd be into pretty pricey GPU territory at the "Recommended" tier.

It's all a bit of a reminder why I, personally, have been pushing people in the direction of an RTX 4070 for a while if they can possibly afford it. Even now a 4070 goes for over $500. And that's a horrible amount of money, way more than I think PC gamers should have to pay for a reasonable GPU. But it's the level at which you can avoid equally horrible trade offs when it comes to graphics settings on the latest games.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can check out all the details here, and also familiarise yourself with pricing in your region (it ain't cheap). And then, while your aging GPU waits to take a beating in February, why not peruse out the latest Monster Hunter Wilds trailer. It features Wilds' second region, the Scarlet Forest.

Apparently, dynamic weather will be a significant element in the game, with everything from sandstorms to tropical storms to contend with. Sounds like it might, just might, be worth a GPU upgrade.