Monster Hunter Wilds finally has a release date, will mark the first simultaneous PC launch in the series

Good news: Monster Hunter Wilds has a release date, so Capcom can finally stop throwing around that vague "2025" window. Even better: Wilds is launching on PC the same day as console, a huge first for the series, on February 28, 2025.

Launching everywhere at the same time is nothing new for Capcom, but it is new for the Monster Hunter series. Capcom's wording around Wilds last year suggested that it was putting its full weight behind the PC this time, but like Monster Hunters World and Rise before it, some were worried PC would still have to wait a bit longer to join the hunting party.

Today's trailer premiere at PlayStation's State of Play stream didn't help clear things up. The trailer only mentioned a PS5 release date, and the accompanying PS Blog post didn't name other platforms either. Thankfully, a different version of the trailer published by Capcom provided the good news. Three platforms, one date: February 28.

Capcom's embracing of Monster Hunter on PC makes more sense if you've followed the series' rise in prominence these last handful of years—following Wilds' reveal in 2023, PC fans returned to Monster Hunter World in droves, contributing to its highest concurrent player counts in three years. Nine months later, World still hasn't left the most-played charts.

PC gamers love Monster Hunter, and they have a lot of new info to sift through in this trailer. This one's more story-focused than previous looks at Wilds, showing off Wilds' second region, the Scarlet Forest. Dynamic weather will play a big part in Wilds—we've gotten a good look at the sandstorms that can whip up in Wilds' introductory region, and in contrast, the Scarlet Forest has a tropical storm that "batters the environment, reducing visibility and causing the water currents to surge," according to Capcom.

"After the storm breaks, the sun shines through the trees in the dense forest, making way for bright blue skies and water as the plants and creatures change…"

Don't tell me any more. Starting today, I'm on a self-imposed Monster Hunter blackout until February.