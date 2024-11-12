The Nvidia App has finally launched out of beta and if you really hate remembering your login for GeForce Experience you should try it

The Nvidia App came out in its earliest public beta form in February this year, and just nine months later, the official app has finally been released. This comes alongside a few new graphics drivers for upcoming games and, most importantly, further cements the app's replacement of Nvidia's previous software attempts.

In February, the app effectively killed off GeForce Experience, felt much less consistent to me, and came with a new user interface, HDR support for any game, and the ability to capture at 120 fps. However, the absolute best part of making the swap to the Nvidia App is not having to deal with an Nvidia account.

You can effectively use the entire app without creating or signing into your account, which was a pretty annoying part of using previous Nvidia applications. Given that the last Nvidia graphics driver update solved a handful of high-severity vulnerabilities, it's important to keep your machine up-to-date, so any barriers to entry could put some gamers off using previous apps entirely.

Unfortunately, the Nvidia App official launch doesn't come with any new additions to the software. That means it's less of a meaningful release and more of a ceremonial one. Though a graphics driver update has gone live and so too has the announcement that some RTX 40-series cards will come bundled with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle going forward.

However, it's worth noting this announcement implies a level of assurance in the Nvidia App. It being in beta for most of this year is a necessary communication that the software is new and subject to change. It launching means it is here to stay, and from my time swapping over to it over the last few months, I'm glad. It's a good bit of software with intuitive controls for understanding your rig, redeeming any Nvidia codes and, most importantly, getting driver updates.

I've never had too much of a problem signing into my account to get previous software running but I'm sympathetic to the fact that many users simply don't want to pile on more accounts and passwords to remember just to play their games. Of course, users can manually receive and download drivers from the Nvidia site but it's a much more lengthy process. With this app, that becomes much easier.