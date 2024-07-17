The best Prime Day gaming PC deals still available

Prime Day is technically almost over, but I'll let you in on a non-secret: the deals shall keep flowing. Amazon might be winding down, but all the other sites hosting sales at the same time are far from done, and when it comes to the best deals on gaming PCs, we're finding most of them on Newegg.

Below you'll find the best Prime Day gaming PC deals that are still live on day two, and most of them aren't going anywhere soon. They're ordered by price, and the price range you decide on has a big impact on what your machine will be able to handle. The under-$1,000 options can be great entry points to PC gaming that run most games well at 1080p. As you get into the $1,200-$1,800 range, you're looking at beefier rigs built for 1440p and 4K gaming.

We're curating all the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals right here.

US Prime Day gaming PC deals

NXS gaming desktop | AMD Ryzen 5 5600G | 16 GB DDR4-3600 | 512 GB NVMe SSD | $489 at Newegg

You can game on this machine to a certain extent—the integrated Vega GPU on the Ryzen chip will certainly support 720p gaming at lower settings. But we're listing it here as a good base from which to add your own graphics card for a quick new gaming PC on a tight budget. The AMD CPU is a good six-core, 12-thread job, and the 16 GB RAM will run everything you need.

Yeyian Yumi | Ryzen 5 5600X | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $799 at Newegg (save $400)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combination of DDR4 RAM and a previous gen Ryzen 5 might not be top-end, but this machine will still deliver great performance for under a grand.

Ipason gaming desktop | Ryzen 5 5600 | Radeon RX 7600 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,399 $849 at Newegg (save $550)

If you don't want to get busy with a screwdriver, Ipason has a budget offering with a built-in upgrade over its $489 5600G-sporting PC, this time with an RX 7600 GPU at its heart. That offers sometimes better than RTX 4060 gaming performance, and the full system comes with a solid back-up spec, too. The Ryzen 5 5600 might not be the latest and greatest but it's still very capable as a gaming CPU, and that 1 TB SSD gives you a decent amount of space for a few big games and all your files.

ABS Orkan Aqua | Intel i5 13400F | RTX 4060 8GB | 32GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | $949.99 $849.99 at Newegg (save $100)

A great place to start for the burgeoning PC gamer in your life. This Orkan's mid-range components make it a capable 1080p machine that'll run most games without issue, though you'll struggle with the latest and prettiest stuff out there.

iBuyPower TraceMesh | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 5700 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $999 $898 at Walmart (save $101)

We've been into the Yeyian Yumi for its CPU/GPU combo, but this ups the ante with a full eight-core/16-thread chip at its heart to complement the RTX 4060 GPU, which you might prefer to the RX 7600 in the Ipason above. The RAM and SSD are fine for a sub-$900 PC, too.

ABS Cyclone Aqua | Core i5 13400F | GeForce RTX 4060 Ti | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099.99 $929.99 at Newegg (save $170)

It's a last-gen Intel CPU but the 13400F is the best budget gaming processor you can get. It's an ideal match for the RTX 4060 Ti, and the rest of the specs are nicely balanced, too. Sure it would be nice to have DDR5 system memory, but 32 GB will ensure no game is going to be left wanting more. For the price, there's very little to complain about.

MSI Gaming Desktop Codex | Intel i5-14400F | RTX 4060 | 32GB DDR5 | 2TB SSD | $1,099.00 $969.00 at Newegg (save $130)

If you're aiming below $1,000 for your PC purchase, it's hard to ask for much better than this MSI. It's got a decent CPU and 40-series Nvidia card that'll handle most games (especially if your favorites are low-impact shooters like Valorant or Overwatch), and it's got a lot of storage from the jump.

Asus ROG Strix G15DS | Ryzen 5 7600X | RTX 4060 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-4800 | 1 TB SSD | $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Newegg (save $400)

If you're willing to spend $170 more than the ABS PC above, you'll be in for a CPU that's better for gaming and DDR5 rather than DDR4 RAM. Sure, it's not the fastest DDR5 on the market, but it should serve you better on the longevity and upgradeability fronts. Plus, you get a nicer PC case with this Asus ROG PC, too.

ABS Cyclone Aqua | Core i7 13700F | RTX 4060 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,149.99 at Newegg (save $550)

This RTX 4060 Ti version of ABS's Cyclone PC might not have the gaming grunt of the one below (so definitely pick up the RTX 4070 version if you just want better gaming performance), but its processor is better (if lacking an iGPU) so might be better for some professional and productivity tasks. It also has much faster DDR5 RAM than the similar Asus rig above.

ABS Orkan Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4070 Super | 32GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,399.99 at Newegg (save $300)

The Ryzen 7 7700X is a powerful gaming chip, and this PC gets you on AMD's AM5 platform for a very reasonable sum. Combined with 32 GB of fast DDR5 and the RTX 4070 Super, which is a decent bit faster than the standard RTX 4070, this machine makes a whole lot of sense as an upper mid-range monster with specs to spare.

Skytech King | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32GB DDR5-5200 | 1TB SSD | $2,199.99 $1,879.99 at Newegg (save $320 with Newegg+ membership and promo code FTTPDUA5268)

The 7800X3D is quite simply the best gaming CPU we've tested, although it must be said it gets beaten out as an all-rounder chip by some of Intel's offerings. Still, if high framerates are your main concern, this beastly CPU in combination with an RTX 4070 Ti Super and 32 GB of DDR5 should scream through games with ease.



Use promo code FTTPDUA5268 at checkout for the full discount.

ABS Vortex-X Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $2,399 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $400)

It's been a little while since we've seen an RTX 4080 Super-equipped machine at $2,000, but this system strikes as a very well-balanced and powerful set of components. The 7700X is a very speedy gaming CPU, and combined with 32 GB of fast DDR5 and that beastly GPU this PC should fly through even the most demanding of games. As is often the case, however, you'll probably want to add in some sizeable storage when you get the chance.

Cooler Master TD5 Pro | Core i7 14700KF | RX 7900 XTX| 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB SSD | $2,299.99 $2,079.99 at Newegg (save $220)

The case might look a bit old-school from the front but it's what's inside that matters. Fortunately, it's all good, with a fast 20-core, 28-thread CPU, AMD's best gaming GPU with 24 GB of VRAM, plenty of fast DDR5 RAM, and a decent-sized SSD (though, you'll soon want to stick a larger drive in). The motherboard supports overclocking and all of the cooling stuff is Cooler Master's own gear, so you'll know it will be up to the job.

ABS Kaze Aqua | Core i9 13900K | RTX 4090 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $3,699 $2,799.99 at Newegg (save $900)

RTX 4090 machines are still hugely expensive, but this is the cheapest well-specced version we've seen in a while. You might still have to pay a pretty penny, but what you're getting here is the fastest gaming GPU you can currently buy in conjunction with a mega-fast i9 13900K and a healthy dose of DDR5. 2 TB of storage, too, which should give you plenty of room for a load of games and files.

UK Prime Day gaming PC deals

ADMI Gaming PC| Core i5 12400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | £729.99 at Amazon

Yes, this six-core, 12-thread CPU is now two generations old but for the money, you really can't complain. Well, a bit more RAM would have been nice, but you're not going to get many gaming PCs with an RTX 4060 graphics card for just £730. The PSU is only rated to 500W so if you're planning on using this as a base to upgrade in the future, you might need a better supply unit for a top-end GPU.

Scan Gamer RTX Gaming PC| Ryzen 5 5500 | RTX 4070 | 16 GB DDR4-3600 | 1 TB SSD | £1,099.99 at Scan

The six-core, 12-thread CPU may be last-gen, and not the fastest one that AMD ever made, but this is still a very good deal for a powerful RTX 4070 machine. It sports dual channel DDR4-3600, which is rare to see in a simple pre-built, and you get a 1 TB SSD to load up with games.

Scan Performance| Ryzen 7 7700X | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | £1,449.98 at Scan

The 7700X is a very speedy, if slightly hot running CPU, and here it gets a decent dose of DDR5 and an RTX 4070 Super to make friends with. That makes it an excellent upper mid-range machine at a good price with plenty of upgradeability, although I'd start off with sticking an extra 16 GB of RAM in when you get the chance.

Cyberpower Luxe | Core i9 12900KF | RTX 4080 Super | 32 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | £2,019.60 £1,822.40 at Amazon (save £197.20, exclusive to Amazon Prime members)

This Cyberpower Luxe comes equipped with the fantastic Core i9 12900KF, in combination with an RTX 4080 that still kicks out a huge amount of graphics horsepower even compared to the newer Super model. You also get a very fancy corner window case to show off those RGB-lit fans, making this PC a stunning looker with a serious gaming grunt to match.