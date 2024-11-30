The best Black Friday deals still live now, including some good prices on complete gaming PCs

As Black Friday gives way to Cyber Monday, we don't expect all of the current deals to vanish and be replaced by new ones, so don't worry too much about beating the clock. Things do go out of stock and some deals will expire, though, so we've gathered our favorite still-available Black Friday deals here.

If you're looking for a complete new gaming PC, the two most popular deals with PC Gamer readers have so far been:

iBuypower Scale | Core i5 14400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

| Core i5 14400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | Alienware Aurora R16 | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | 1,000 W PSU | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)

At last check, both of those PCs are still available at those prices, and I've included more details on them below, as well as our other favorite deals that are still available. Also check out Dave's Black Friday live blog for his latest picks, and for our full list of sales, we're curating all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here.

Steam Deck (LCD) | 512 GB SSD | SteamOS | $449 $336.75 at Steam (save $112.25)

Okay, the Steam Deck may have had an OLED refresh and there are heaps of more powerful handhelds around, but the original version is still the archetype of what a mobile PC gaming device should be. It's just as powerful as the most recent model so all those Steam Deck compatible games should run well. It's the OG PC gaming handheld, and it still demands respect. At the very least because SteamOS is wicked and it's extremely affordable with this deal (which goes on until December 4 if you want more time to think).

MSI MAG 341CQP | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | 175 Hz | QD-OLED | Curved | $779.99 $575.99 at Amazon (save $204)

OLED gaming still isn't as affordable as we'd like. But it's getting there. This 34-inch ultrawide QD-OLED beast is still a good deal at this price, however. The 175 Hz refresh is a tiny bit pedestrian, but it's plenty fast enough for us and in all other regards, this is the full OLED experience, including 0.03 ms response and serious HDR sizzle. Price check: Newegg $599.99

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 8700F | AMD RX 7800 XT | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $1,399 $1,199 at Walmart (save $200)

This PC comes with a bunch of caveats, but for this price it's difficult to say no. That's because it features an RX 7800 XT (between RTX 4070 and 4070 Super performance), 32 GB RAM, and 2 TB storage. However, the 8700F processor it comes with isn't the best—only 16 MB cache, which isn't great for gaming compared to, say, a 7600X—so bear in mind you'll probably want to upgrade this down the line. It's socket AM5, though, so doing so should be a breeze.

Alienware Aurora R16 | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | 1,000 W PSU | $2,099.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $600)

You can guarantee Alienware will do this each sales event—offer a seriously discounted Aurora gaming PC that only serves to highlight why our advice is to never pay the full price premium Dell attaches to its famed gaming brand. This here RTX 4070 Ti Super-based system is an absolute banger, with a powerful Intel CPU (that might need a firmware upgrade given recent Intel issues), and a decent back up spec of 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB SSD. All for a tasty price.

3. iBuypower Scale | Core i5 14400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $250)

It's difficult to imagine finding more gaming PC for $700 than this one right now. The Intel Core i5 14400F might not be much of an upgrade on its predecessor, but it's still a plenty-fast little gaming chip. Plus, that RTX 4060 is capable of excellent 1080p gaming performance, and even a dash of 1440p with DLSS 3 help and some settings adjustments. You get a proper 1 TB speedy storage drive and a healthy dose of DDR5 in the mix, too, and even a keyboard and mouse!

5. Asus TUF F15 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13620H | 15.6-inch | 144 Hz | 1080p | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 1 TB SSD | $1,399.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $400)

It may be a bit of a chonker, but this is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you will likely find this Black Friday. It's sporting a proper 140 W version of the GPU, too, so it's no slouch. Probably thanks to it being a chonker. With that you get a mighty capable Core i7 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and a 1 TB SSD. Seriously, what more could you want?