92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed

News
By published

60% of the time, it works, every time.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
(Image credit: Nvidia)

The past few weeks have been pretty huge for PC gaming hardware releases, and seemingly for some rather dubious claims from Nvidia about their successes. We've seen the launch of two new lines of GPU with AMD's RX 9070 family and Nvidia's more mid-range RTX 50-series. With limited availability across the board, cards on both sides have been selling out within 10 minutes. There's a lot of gamers out there willing to pay high prices, or even enter competitions, just for the chance to buy a new graphics card.

In a pre-GDC briefing, Nvidia was quick to remind journalists of the current situation. Among detailing the new RTX software, the green team showed off a few slides that caught the eye of a few, mostly thanks to their less than stellar stat-based claims.

The first stat is one we've bashed our heads against before. It claims a massive success with the RTX 50-series shipping more than double that of the RTX 40-series in as many weeks since launch. These stats are in dire need of contextualising, as Dave quite rightly (and not just because he's my boss... this time) points out. There were four of the new Blackwell cards released in that time frame as opposed to only two (or really only one RTX 4090) for the RTX 40-series, and people also actually had stock back then.

Furthermore, the use of the term shipped here is important to note. Shipped doesn't mean sold. Instead it means how many cards Nvidia moved from its warehouses to a retailers. When there are only so many cards to ship, these numbers are going to bottleneck pretty severely, and this could just be what these launches look like now. It's important to remember a graph can justify almost anything with the right wording and scale.

On that note, another interesting slide stated 90% of users are turning on RTX features, and 92% of these are specifically using DLSS, Nvidia's upscaling tech. The fine print on this slide gives us the headsup that these figures only apply to users who both have the Nvidia app installed and are running an extremely rare RTX 50-series card.

Image 1 of 2
Nvidia presentation slide indicating DLSS usage among RTX 50-series users
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Honestly, I'd be pretty surprised if these numbers were any lower, if you were lucky enough to nab a card you may as well be using all the features, especially as the new generation of cards were essentially sold upon the exclusive benefits of DLSS.

To be fair, those numbers have risen since the RTX 40-series days, though, when just 79% of gamers turned DLSS on with their new Ada GPUs back in April 2023. So those stats are saying something at least.

Even if the headline stat of "Over 90% turnon RTX features" does have a ton of caveats attached.

Machine learning based upscaling tech like DLSS or Multi Frame Generation, or AMD's new FSR4, are proving to be huge to get more performance out of your videogames. It's nice to see AI implemented correctly for tasks like this or, y'know, speeding up the evolution of enzymes to eat plastic. Basically for anything other than making weird gen-AI art. This is the kind of thing AI is going to be great for, and these technologies are already proving it.

AMD and Sony's collaborative work on FSR 4 is already impressing, and Nvidia's supercomputer is constantly at work improving DLSS. We should see both implementations only get better and with the right modding tools you can even swap between them.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
DLSS 4's announcement may have convinced me to switch from AMD to Nvidia for the next generation of GPUs, and I doubt I'm the only one
Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards alongside an RTX 4090
Nvidia says it's sold twice as many RTX 50-series cards as RTX 40-series in the first 5 weeks. I'd bloody well hope so given there was essentially just the RTX 4090 for competition
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition rendered on a green background.
It's time for me to admit that AI-accelerated frame generation might actually be the way of the future and that's a good thing
Nvidia RTX Blackwell family
Here's how the new RTX 50-series cards perform against the previous generation of GeForce GPUs
Nvidia DLSS 2.0
'We launched ray tracing and DLSS to a thud' reveals senior Nvidia suit reminiscing on the troubled launch of Nvidia's first RTX GPUs
A slide from an AMD presentation showing Space Marine 2 running at 3.5x the frame rate at 4K with FSR 4 and frame generation enabled
'Infused with AMD DNA': FSR 4 has been announced with a healthy dose of machine learning and support for 30+ games at launch
Latest in Graphics Cards
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
A Colorful RTX 5080 and its box
Three lucky folks in India can win the dubious honour of buying an RTX 5080 GPU at Nvidia MSRP
Jensen Huang, co-founder and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks while holding the company&#039;s new GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards and a Thor Blackwell robotics processor during the 2025 CES event in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Huang announced a raft of new chips, software and services, aiming to stay at the forefront of artificial intelligence computing. Photographer: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Group allegedly trying to smuggle Nvidia Blackwell chips stare down bail set at over $1 million
Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card on different backgrounds
AI will be crammed in more of the graphics pipeline as Nvidia and Microsoft are bringing AI shading to a DirectX preview next month
Nvidia RTX 50-series graphics cards alongside an RTX 4090
Nvidia says it's sold twice as many RTX 50-series cards as RTX 40-series in the first 5 weeks. I'd bloody well hope so given there was essentially just the RTX 4090 for competition
Latest in News
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holding an RTX 50-series card.
92% of Nvidia users turn on DLSS... if they've been lucky enough to bag an RTX 50-series card at launch AND have the Nvidia App installed
A woman with an arcane slingshot uses it to light a distant fire
Deconstructeam's next game is about training to shoot a single fireball at an impossible target
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
We asked two parkour athletes to rate the realism of Assassin's Creed's acrobatics, and a surprising 'crime against parkour' might actually be one of the most realistic things they saw
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC
This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Aloy - Horizon
'I feel worried about this art form:' Unsurprisingly, the real Aloy from Horizon isn't a fan of AI Aloy
More about graphics cards
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.

Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage

A Colorful RTX 5080 and its box

Three lucky folks in India can win the dubious honour of buying an RTX 5080 GPU at Nvidia MSRP
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC

This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
See more latest
Most Popular
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC
This palm-sized PC has removably memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 17
A woman with an arcane slingshot uses it to light a distant fire
Deconstructeam's next game is about training to shoot a single fireball at an impossible target
assassin&#039;s creed shadow naoe
We asked two parkour athletes to rate the realism of Assassin's Creed's acrobatics, and a surprising 'crime against parkour' might actually be one of the most realistic things they saw
Mechs fight on the outside of a spaceship
MechWarrior 5: Clans is getting DLC with playable Elementals and a fight on the outside of a spaceship
Aloy - Horizon
'I feel worried about this art form:' Unsurprisingly, the real Aloy from Horizon isn't a fan of AI Aloy
Crying laughing emoji with disturbing realistic elements for REPO
REPO's first update will add a new map and a 'duck bucket' so we can finally give that pesky quacker a time out
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 16
Man facing camera
The Day Before studio reportedly sues Russian website for calling infamous disaster-game a 'scam'
Battlefield 1
The best Battlefield game of the last decade is 95% off until Thursday