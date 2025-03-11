New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa

News
By
published

It's not supported by every game, but it does increase your options.

Cyberpunk upscaling
(Image credit: Future)

Upscaling technologies like Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR have rapidly become almost essential for playing modern games at decent frame rates with the eye candy turned on. Problem is, support for the various upscalers varies from game to game. But now there's a new tool that makes it easier than every to inject your upscaler of choice into your favourite game. AMD's ML-infused FSR 4 upscaling in Cyberpunk? You betcha, though with caveats.

Give it up for OptiScaler, a new tool that allows you to swap in almost any upscaling technology. Its basic requirement is that the game in question already supports either DLSS 2 or higher, FSR 2 or higher or XeSS.

If support for any of those base upscaling technologies is present in a game, OptiScaler can inject your scaler of choice. That includes AMD's new machine-learning optimised FSR 4. It's claimed, for instance, that OptiScaler allows the new AMD RX 9070 XT to run Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p with full path tracing enabled thanks to adding FSR 4 support.

It also supports various frame generation options, plus AMD's Anti-Lag 2 tech. Well, that's the theory. At present, 26 games are listed on the OptiScaler wiki and found to have at least some functionality with FSR 4, with a further 10 games listed with support for at least some swapping of one upscaler for another.

As we understand it, the very latest build of OptiScaler will automatically search for the relevant upscaling DLLs and swap in the replacements of your choice, though the wiki notes that if the process fails you may have to do it manually. You can access the OptiScaler GUI from within the game with a keyboard shortcut. It's a pretty technical looking interface, but it's still easier than doing all this manually with file swaps and command line inputs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
OptiScaler's currently supported FSR 4 games
Row 0 - Cell 0

Amid Evil

Ghost of Tsushima

Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2

Row 1 - Cell 0

Atomic Heart

Hitman: World of Assassination

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Row 2 - Cell 0

Avowed

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Shadow of the Tomb Raider 

Row 3 - Cell 0

Baldur's Gate 3

Jusant

The Outer Worlds Spacer Choice Edition

Row 4 - Cell 0

Black Myth: Wukong

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Row 5 - Cell 0

Cyberpunk 2077

Lies of P

Tokyo Xtreme Racer 

Row 6 - Cell 0

Dragon's Dogma II

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Row 7 - Cell 0

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Postal 4 

The Witcher 3 Next Gen

Row 8 - Cell 0

Final Fantasy XVI

Red Dead Redemption 2

Row 8 - Cell 3

On paper, then, this is a really handy tool. For instance, AMD's new FSR 4 ML-powered upscaler is a huge advance. But it's not officially supported in very many games. Enabling it with OptiScaler significantly widens your options.

Of course, OptiScaler does nothing to change the fact that you still need an RDNA 4 AMD GPU for FSR 4, that means either an RX 9070 or RX 9070 XT, which only went on sale last week and are pretty much sold out right now.

Still, the basic notion of an easy-to-use tool that allows you to swap between the scaler of your choice, rather than some deal the developer has done with a GPU vendor, is very appealing.

It's especially helpful for making AMD GPUs more appealing, given support for FSR and especially FSR 4 isn't as widespread as that for Nvidia's DLSS. Of course, it's also good news for Nvidia GPU owners.

For those few titles that only have FSR support, they may now be able to swap in higher-quality DLSS upscaling. In short, everyone wins with a tool like this.

It could also come in handy for, well, handhelds with AMD APUs like the Asus ROG Ally X. For now, no AMD-based handheld gaming PC supports FSR 4. So, the ability to swap in, say, XeSS 1.3 could be very handy.

Anyway, being able to swap around between upscalers beyond those offered as standard by a given game and do it with relative ease is definitely a game changer. In the long run, you'd hope to be able to use the scaler of your choice from launch with any new game. But until that happens, tools like this will be invaluable.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A slide from an AMD presentation showing Space Marine 2 running at 3.5x the frame rate at 4K with FSR 4 and frame generation enabled
'Infused with AMD DNA': FSR 4 has been announced with a healthy dose of machine learning and support for 30+ games at launch
Black Ops 6
FSR 4 may be a simple upgrade for FSR 3.1 games according to leaks, which hopefully means we won't see a repeat of FSR 3's poorly-supported launch
Adler on a motorcycle
AMD's FSR 4 will use machine learning but requires an RDNA 4 GPU, promises 'a dramatic improvement in terms of performance and quality'
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows will let you take your pick from the frame gen and upscaling buffet as 'a mix and match approach is possible'
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
DLSS 4's announcement may have convinced me to switch from AMD to Nvidia for the next generation of GPUs, and I doubt I'm the only one
Collage of images to represent Nvidia&#039;s RTX AI PCs
I'll say it: The best thing I saw from Nvidia at CES wasn't its sweet new GPUs, but some tasty AI every RTX gamer can enjoy
Latest in Graphics Cards
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Cyberpunk upscaling
New modder tool makes it easier than ever to swap AMD's FSR 4 scaling for Nvidia's DLSS or Intel's XeSS and vice versa
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card
Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia says it really has sorted RTX 50-series black screen issues this time around as yet another driver fix finds its way to release
AMD RX 7900 XT with its original packaging.
AMD clawed back 7% graphics market share from Nvidia at the end of 2024, but the outlook for the whole industry in 2025 looks iffy
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
'Don't despair' says AMD to PC gamers as it continues to 'encourage' AIBs to supply MSRP-priced 9070 and 9070 XT GPUs
Latest in News
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
More about graphics cards
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.

Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti graphics card

Specs for Nvidia's new RTX 5050, 5060, and 5060 Ti GPUs leak out and that 5060 might actually be half decent. If it's priced right
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration

Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
See more latest
Most Popular
A computer screen with program code warning of a detected malware script program. 3d illustration
Coder faces 10 years' jailtime for creating a 'kill switch' that screwed-up his employers' systems when he was laid off
The PCIe slot on an Asus ROG Strix B850-F Gaming WiFi motherboard, showing the Q-release latch for GPUs.
Gigabyte seemingly mocks Asus' recent Q-release debacle with a video swapping out an RTX 5070 Ti 100 times
Project C4 teaser still
It's another day of Disco Elysium-related announcements trying to kneecap each other: Studio ZA/UM has put out a teaser for its first new game since 2019, and it's not Disco Elysium 2
A goblin wizard, holding a dice, and a dice with a goblin wizard holding a dice placed within it.
If you've ever wanted to trap your D&D character in dice like a fly in amber, 3,700+ people are paying Hero Forge close to $400,000 in Kickstarter funds for the pleasure
Inzoi - A Zoi with blonde hair and blue eyes wears a cardigan and smiles in a gaming room
'I was recklessly brave to even think about creating a game of this scale': Inzoi director admits he now sees 'why so few companies have attempted to develop a life simulation game'
Manor Lords promo art - knight on horseback looking at a medieval village in the distance, viewed from behind
PCG's best city builder of 2024 is adding a map with a gigantic hill in the middle: the perfect spot for your next castle
Xbox handheld
Microsoft is reportedly prepping a handheld Xbox for later this year with new consoles coming in 2027
A World of Warcraft dwarf and human character standing in front of the entrance to a delve dungeon
WoW's nerfed its poor Delve companion into a dwarf-shaped crater after his tank spec made them too easy, and people aren't happy
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
After REPO 'kinda blew up', its developer asks the community for advice on how to make matchmaking lobbies
Art of a woman smoking a cigarette on teal background wearing leather jacket, challenging the viewer.
After suing a Disco Elysium writer to prevent him from making his own game, a tech CEO who's allegedly banned from the Disco Elysium subreddit is trying to crowdfund a spiritual successor