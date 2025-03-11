The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'

News
By
published

"It should take the same inputs and produce essentially the same outputs."

A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
(Image credit: Sony)

Anyone lucky enough to have grabbed one of AMD's shiny new GPUs at launch last week is likely being delighted by the new RDNA 4 architecture of the Radeon RX 9070 XT. The new RX 9070-series of cards were hard to get, selling out within 10 minutes thanks largely to an accessible MSRP and plenty of positive reviews. A part of this is thanks to the new machine learning powered upscaler in FSR 4, which was developed alongside Japanese tech and gaming giant, Sony, as part of the Project Amethyst initiative.

Eurogamer recently talked to Sony's Mark Cerny on the development of FSR 4 and what it means for the future of PlayStation consoles. The exciting news is gamers won't have to wait for the PS6. Sony plans to have a version of the machine learning tech working on the PS5 Pro in 2026.

"Our focus for 2025 is working with developers to integrate PSSR into their titles; in parallel, though, we have already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro," says the PlayStation lead system architect.

"Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR; it should take the same inputs and produce essentially the same outputs. Doing that implementation is rather ambitious and time consuming, which is why you haven't already seen this new upscaler on PS5 Pro."

There's a pretty big difference between both the power and design of a PS5 Pro and the new RX 9070 lineup of cards. This means the next step for PSSR will look a bit different to FSR 4. Machine learning tricks, such as sparsity which helps speed up processing, are unlikely to be supported. However, Cerny says FSR 4 won't need too much re-architecting to run on the PS5 Pro.

"That is what we are targeting, and we believe we can achieve it," he says. "The peak performance number for PS5 Pro is 300 8-bit TOPS without sparsity, which compares very well to the recently released AMD GPUs. We don't believe sparsity is useful for this particular upscaling algorithm."

With the Amethyst project set to continue into the foreseeable future, it's likely later iterations of Sony and AMD hardware will intersect more and more. Cerny explains the company's plan to continue developing machine learning technologies to improve how graphics are dealt with in games, with the longer term goal of improving hardware architecture to further empower the technology. With the gains we've already seen from FSR 4, it looks like there's a bright future still to come from the collaboration for both PC and console gamers alike.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
PS5 Pro
Sony says the GPU in the PS5 Pro is mostly very old tech but previews the ray-tracing upgrades from future RDNA 4 graphics for PCs
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s presentation announcing the PS5 Pro
Sony decided fully four years ago to develop its own AI hardware for the PS5 Pro rather than using AMD tech and the big question is why
A slide from an AMD presentation showing Space Marine 2 running at 3.5x the frame rate at 4K with FSR 4 and frame generation enabled
'Infused with AMD DNA': FSR 4 has been announced with a healthy dose of machine learning and support for 30+ games at launch
Adler on a motorcycle
AMD's FSR 4 will use machine learning but requires an RDNA 4 GPU, promises 'a dramatic improvement in terms of performance and quality'
Black Ops 6
FSR 4 may be a simple upgrade for FSR 3.1 games according to leaks, which hopefully means we won't see a repeat of FSR 3's poorly-supported launch
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPUs arranged in diagonal lines, taken from a CES 2025 presentation slide
AMD just gave us our first look at the Radeon RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 RDNA 4 GPUs and I am officially whelmed
Latest in Processors
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
A screenshot from a YouTube video showing a sticker being pulled from the front of a fake 9800X3D CPU
This Amazon-bought fake AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is actually a 14-year-old Bulldozer chip with a cheap sticker on it
A close-up stylized photo of a silicon wafer, showing many small processor dies
Intel is still using TSMC for 30% of its wafer demands: 'We were talking about trying to get that to zero as quickly as possible. That's no longer the strategy'
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds: Turns out updating drivers fixes brand new game. Again
Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite logo on a Samsung laptop
Next-gen Snapdragon X2 chip rumoured to pack 18 cores and a new CPU architecture, but we're still waiting for gaming to really be a goer on the original Snapdragon X
Latest in News
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
Aloy
'Creepy,' 'ghastly,' 'rancid': Viewers react to leaked video of Sony's AI-powered Aloy
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
More about processors
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.

A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU

A screenshot from a YouTube video showing a sticker being pulled from the front of a fake 9800X3D CPU

This Amazon-bought fake AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is actually a 14-year-old Bulldozer chip with a cheap sticker on it
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows

Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
See more latest
Most Popular
Asus&#039;s new ultrawide sucks as hard as it blows
Asus' new monitors purify 90% of airborne dust from your desktop and I've definitely seen some gnarly gaming setups that would benefit
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 11
Pedro Pascal as Joel in a coat in winter looking unhappy
'Don't you know what he did?': The truth comes out in The Last of Us Season 2 trailer
Aloy
'Creepy,' 'ghastly,' 'rancid': Viewers react to leaked video of Sony's AI-powered Aloy
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio standing side by side, wearing glowing neon sci-fi jammies
Split Fiction sells 1 million copies over 2 days
A soldier looks out over the Verdansk map, as a single tear rolls down his cheek.
The original Verdansk map is returning to Call of Duty: Warzone, to celebrate which we get a soldier crying to Nat King Cole
More than 5 years after launch, Control gets a surprise patch that lets everyone play the Hideo Kojima mission
Swen Vincke
Swen Vincke stamps seal of approval on Stardew Valley mod that yoinks the Baldur's Gate 3 cast out of D&D and into a cosy pastoral life
Nvidia RTX 5080 Founders Edition graphics card from different angles
Nvidia says it really has sorted RTX 50-series black screen issues this time around as yet another driver fix finds its way to release