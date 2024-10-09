This RTX 4090 Alienware gaming PC is $1,000 off for Prime Day and skimps in precisely zero areas

Alienware R16 | Core i9 14900KF | RTX 4090 | 64 GB DDR5-5200 | 2 TB SSD | $3,999.99 $2,999.99 at Dell (save $1,000)

Can you name one component this gaming PC skimps out on? It has the best Intel processor, the best graphics card, 64 GB of RAM, and a healthy 2 TB SSD. You're also getting Alienware's lovely finish, although you'll have to put up with the fact that you're using proprietary components which could make upgrading difficult down the line.

Alienware's gotten more discreet with its aesthetics, and I'm here for it. It's also gotten more discreet with its pricing, given this Aurora R16 gaming PC now costs as little as the best RTX 4090 gaming PC deals we've spotted. And this one comes with double the RAM of the others we've seen, plus that luscious half-understated new Alienware look.

Sure, you'll be dealing with Alienware's approach to PCs, which is what I like to call the "everything must be proprietary" approach. And yes, this might make it a little more difficult to upgrade down the line. But that's surely going to be very far down the line, given how high-end this rig is. A problem for years down the line, I'd reckon, probably when you're about ready for a whole new PC.

As noted, this rig is about as high-end as you can get for gaming, and it should be incredibly capable of doing everything else besides. The Core i9 14900K is a beast and can handle any productivity workload—just ensure you install the latest Intel BIOS fix to keep things stable. And yes, it's a KF model, meaning it lacks integrated graphics, but I think if your 4090 dies you'll have bigger worries than having to throw in a $50 GPU for a while to keep things running.

Its 64 GB of DDR5 RAM should deftly handle everything and the kitchen sink, given that's more capacity than is needed for almost any professional workload, outside of very specific use cases (and if you're in one of those niches, you'll know).

$3,000 is a lot, no doubt, but it's a good price even for a non-Alienware RTX 4090 prebuilt. So the fact that we're seeing a top-end Alienware going for this price is great. Great, but not so surprising given the now-sold out RTX 4070 Ti Alienware rig that we saw for a fantastic price at the start of this October Prime Day.

So, if you want to go big rather than go home, I'd definitely check out this RTX 4090 Alienware gaming PC. It's a lot of money, but it delivers a lot of performance in return. Just how we like it.