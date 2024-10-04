As the cheapest RTX 4070 Ti Super gaming PC this is an excellent example of why you should wait for a discount before buying Alienware

Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,699.99 at Dell (save $400)

We recommend buying an Alienware PC only once it's on offer. This is the sort of thing we're talking about: a powerful high-end Nvidia graphics card paired with a quality Intel chip and a decent PSU. The downsides is it's made up of proprietary parts and comes with 16 GB of RAM, which is a bit on the slow side.

I've spent my morning searching the web to try to find a gaming PC fitted with an RTX 4070 Ti Super inside it that is cheaper than this Alienware. I've come up short so far. If you're in the market for a ready-made machine, it's worth considering.

You'll find the deal direct at Dell's own website: the Alienware Aurora R16 Gaming Desktop for $1,700—$400 off the usual asking price.

That price includes a performant RTX 4070 Ti Super graphics card—probably the most sensible high-end Nvidia GPU—alongside a Core i7 14700F. That's a high-end combo capable of bountiful frames at 1440p or appreciable 4K gaming.

It also includes 16 GB of DDR5-5600—though I'd have preferred 32 GB at this price—a 1TB SSD, and a 1000-watt power supply. This machine is also liquid cooled, apparently, despite one image of the innards suggesting otherwise.

We tend to stand by the advice that you shouldn't buy an Alienware unless it is significantly discounted. Proprietary parts make upgrades a hassle or more or less impossible (even the memory would require buying a whole new kit, as there are only two DIMM slots) and you can buy entirely regular gaming PCs for roughly the same price. Because, while this Alienware is the cheapest around, I did spot another worthy contender for those in the market.

The ABS Tempest Aqua is going for $1,750 over at Newegg. It comes equipped with an RTX 4070 Ti Super, Intel Core i7 14700F, 32 GB of DDR5-6000, and a 1 TB SSD.

ABS Tempest Aqua Gaming PC | Core i7 14700F | RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD | $1,999.99 $1,749.99 at Newegg (save $250)

For a little more than the Alienware, you can pick up this ABS machine with 32 GB of RAM, standard components, and heaps of RGB. It does make a few savings elsewhere compared to the Alienware, such as an air cooler in lieu of a liquid one, and a much smaller 750 W PSU. Though I'd make those changes for standard parts.

I'd put up the extra $50 for the ABS machine, quite frankly, but if you're already stretching your budget, the Alienware still gets you all the important parts and should net similar frame rates.

If neither option appeals, we're only a week away from a major sales event that will surely see some heavy discounts. Amazon's 'Big Deal Days', or is it 'Big Deals Day', except it's two days... I don't know. Check out our page dedicated to all the early deals or deals on the day here: best October Prime Day gaming PC deals.

October Prime Day... that wasn't so hard was it, Amazon?