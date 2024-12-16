This RTX 4070 gaming PC just swatted aside all 4060 Ti rigs by somehow costing less than $1,000

iBuyPower Y40 | Ryzen 7 7700 | RTX 4070 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $999 at Walmart (save $600.99)

This is a better deal than we usually get for such a rig even during sales events. We're talking under $1,000 for an RTX 4070 machine. We're usually happy to see an RTX 4060 Ti build go for this kind of price, so seeing a 4070 here is simply fantastic—and with an 8-core CPU to boot. Just slap in some extra RAM and another terabyte of storage when you get a chance and you're golden.

It's kind of strange that we didn't see a gaming PC deal this good over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, isn't it? But I won't look a gift horse in the mouth (that's a real phrase, look it up). This iBuyPower Y40 rig is stellar value for $999 at Walmart thanks to its RTX 4070 graphics card.

An RTX 4070 gaming PC for under $1,000 is pretty much ideal for this late into the current GPU generation. That's because you're not spending so much that you can't upgrade down the line—perhaps when high-end RTX 50-series cards drop in price or a refreshed Super lineup hits, if that happens—and you're still getting enough GPU grunt to handle modern titles pretty well.

Yes, it's not a 4070 Super, and that's a shame especially because the Super version comes with a fair few extra cores. But the 4070 is still miles better than the 4060 Ti, and the latter card is what you'd expect in a rig for this price if you're lucky—if you're unlucky, you'd expect an even less powerful RTX 4060.

With this graphics card, you should be able to make the most of a high refresh rate 1440p monitor in most modern games, even on Ultra settings, albeit relying on some DLSS magic involved in some of the most demanding titles. And in less demanding ones? The world's your oyster.

Apart from the small amount of RAM, you're not sacrificing much for this low price tag, either. The Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core CPU that's more than capable of handling any game and even some pretty heavy creative or productivity tasks.

And in case you're wondering how the PC stacks up holistically, our Jacob Ridley reviewed the iBuyPower RDY Y40 just one month ago and found it to have a lot to offer. GPU temps were a little high and fans a little loud, but it offers more than you'd expect for an affordable pre-built, and that was before any big discount like this one has. (Just note that the CPU and GPU in the model Jacob tested were a little better than those in this one, so don't rely on the performance charts there.)

This build would, in my opinion, make the perfect late-purchase gift for the prospective PC gamer this holiday season, provided you're looking for something around this price point. Just bear in mind you'll probably want to get another 16 GB of RAM in there before too long, plus another terabyte of storage. That shouldn't cost too much or be too difficult, though. For just $1,000 it's well worth sacrificing those things at the outset.