This RTX 4070 gaming PC is one of the cheapest I've seen, at a dollar shy of $1,150

Yeiyan Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 | 16GB DDR5-5600 | 1TB SSD | $1,599 $1,149 at Newegg (save $450)

Proper DDR5 memory. A decent-sized NVMe SSD. An RTX 4070 graphics card and a 10-core, 16-thread CPU. All for less than $1,150? That's a seriously good deal.

As you near the $1,000 mark for a new gaming PC, there are often some particular hardware restrictions to get it all down to cost. Sometimes a CPU that's several generations old gets used but more often than not, it's a combination of slow RAM, small storage, and a more budget-level graphics card. That's not the case here.

Working our way through the hardware, we start with a Core i5 13400F for the CPU. With six P-cores, four E-cores, and a total of 16 threads, it's more than good enough for most games—in fact, it's the best budget gaming CPU you can buy. However, because it's a non-K variant, you won't be able to overclock it, but that just means it'll be easy to keep cool.

The graphics card is a ubiquitous GeForce RTX 4070 which is great for 1080p and 1440p gaming, and it'll even manage 4K in the right games. As it's one of the latest RTX 40-series models, you'll have access to DLSS 3.5 and in the games that support the features, you can use AI-powered upscaling and frame generation to boost performance.

Some might frown at there only being 16GB of RAM in the motherboard but hardly any game needs more than that. Best of all is that it's proper DDR5-5600 and not DDR4 or slower DDR5. That means the CPU is getting the right amount of memory performance it needs.

There's even a full TB of NVMe storage but this is the first sign of cutting corners, to keep the price down. It's only a PCIe 3.0 model and while that's not SATA-slow, there are much faster PCIe 4.0 SSDs available that aren't very expensive. There's no information as to what motherboard is used in this Yeyian Tanto, so it could have Gen 4 M.2 slots, but at least there's another spare SSD slot if you need even more storage.

Cooling is provided by four 120 mm RGB case fans and a 120 mm liquid AIO for the CPU. A decent air cooler would probably be a better choice but at least the 13400F doesn't generate a huge amount of power, just 148 W at most, so that AIO shouldn't struggle with that.

Slow storage aside, there's little to not like with this Yeyian—especially when it's on sale for a dollar under $1,150. That's a great price for a speedy little gaming PC.