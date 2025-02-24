The RTX 50-series might make 'high-end pricing' seem like an understatement but at least there are still reasonably priced entry-level builds out there like this one

Yeyian Tanto | Core i5 13400F | RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,099 $779.99 at Newegg (save $319.01)

The Yeyian Tanto fairly often comes in at this budget price range and knocks its competition out the water, and it's done so again here. In a price bracket where you usually have to decide between DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSDs, or some other sacrifice, the Tanto somehow avoids all that. You're getting a solid entry-level GPU with the RTX 4060, a great budget CPU with the Core i5 13400F, 1 TB of storage, and DDR5 RAM, too. You'll probably want to upgrade to 32 GB of memory and add in another terabyte of storage down the line, but that should be pretty cheap and easy to do.

Shiny new gaming PCs and GPUs are expensive even under normal circumstances, let alone when stocks sell out on launch day—who am I kidding? On launch minute—and scalpers blast prices up to the high heavens. So forgive me if I'm not thrilled about the latest RTX 50-series graphics cards and gaming PCs. What I can get excited about, however, is something that the regular gamer can actually afford, and if this Yeyian build ain't that then I don't know what is.

Thanks to a $319 discount, for $780 at Newegg you're getting an RTX 4060 build with a Core i5 13400F and 16 GB of DDR5 RAM. 16 GB of memory is fine for an entry-level build—you'll just have to close those 100 Chrome tabs while you're gaming. And the Core i5 13400F is still the best budget CPU for gaming right now, offering some cracking performance per dollar.

Then we come to the RTX 4060. I think people forget that you can get by just fine with a GPU like this one, even in modern games at 1440p, and certainly at 1080p. Of course, you do have to be willing to enable DLSS upscaling and frame generation, at least in most of today's AAA titles, but that's not as bad as it's sometimes cracked up to be.

I should know, I spent some of this weekend playing the Killing Floor 3 beta first on an RTX 3060 Ti gaming PC and then on an RTX 4060 gaming laptop. (The RTX 4060 is the only 40-series GPU to be the same in its mobile form as in its discrete form, notwithstanding any TGP shenanigans).

My conclusion? RTX 4060 gaming ain't half bad. I got to enable that shiny frame generation, which didn't give me as many latency problems as I expected, which meant I got to actually enable Lumen global illumination without it tanking everything to a snail's pace.

And don't forget that RTX 40-series GPUs now get some of Blackwell's tech improvements, including enhanced frame gen and the switcheroo to the transformer upscaling model which can improve visual fidelity when using DLSS. The RTX 4060 isn't just the same card that it was at launch.

The only really bad thing about the RTX 4060 at launch was its price point, especially with AMD's and Intel's competition. But with a gaming PC such as this Yeyian one coming in at $780, it's difficult to see the 4060 inside it as overpriced.

If I were on particularly old hardware, or switching over to PC from console (welcome!), and didn't have a ton of money to spare, this is the gaming PC I'd be looking at. Unless I fancied waiting potentially another year for stocks and prices to stabilize and for more budget GPUs to launch. For now, previous-gen though it might be, the Yeyian Tanto's still a good shout.