Nvidia's latest 572.16 driver isn't just for the RTX 50-series, as 20, 30 and 40-series cards are also gifted with significant updates

What a couple of days. The build-up, the sleeping in tents, the stock and pricing anticipation, then the actual RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 launch, followed of course by all those gorgeous, hefty cards being snatched up so quick that the stocks hit zero quicker than you could say "yes, I'd like an RTX 5080 please". But fear not, for in lieu of RTX 50-series stocks, we now have the latest GeForce driver release that should give a nice boost to more than just the latest generation of Nvidia GPUs.

In addition to enabling DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation (for those whopping 4x fps results) in 75 games for RTX 50-series cards, Nvidia says the new Nvidia app update, which should get you on the latest 572.16 driver, also gives RTX 40-series cards enhanced DLSS frame generation.

With Blackwell, Nvidia's also changed how it approaches frame generation, and our Dave noted in his RTX 5090 review that this change allows for lower VRAM use and faster execution—plus flip metering, which ensures all generated frames are spaced evenly between each other, leading to a smoooother experience.

But fear not, 30-series and 20-series gamers. We older-gen folk—me with my RTX 3060 Ti—should now be entitled to a dose of enhanced ray reconstruction, super resolution (in beta), and DLAA (also in beta). Of course, only when these options are enabled in-game.

The new app update will also allow you to override in-game frame generation to the latest version in many games, even if it's not been implemented as an option yet. Of course, this won't allow a 40-series card to use multi-frame gen like the 50-series, but it'll upgrade regular ol' Frame Generation to the latest model.

There are several other improvements, too, such as to Video Super Resolution (VSR), which upscales videos, with the new version "using up to 30% fewer GPU resources at its highest quality setting, allowing more GeForce RTX GPUs to enable it".

Oh, and I almost forgot to mention—RTX 50-series envy and resentment, perhaps—you lucky, lucky RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 owners will also have access to 'Smooth Motion', which is driver-based frame interpolation. In other words, it adds a generated frame between frames just like the first generation of Frame Generation, but it's done on the driver level which means it can be enabled in games that don't officially support it.

Nvidia explains: "To enable NVIDIA Smooth Motion, select a compatible DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 game in Graphics > Program settings. Scroll down the list of options on the right to reach “Driver Settings”, and switch Smooth Motion on."

As for me, with my lowly RTX 3060 Ti, I'm still happy. I know I'll be trying out all the new DLSS enhancements over the weekend. Crab Champions, here I come.