Alongside some of the worst gaming laptop deals, Dell's got the cheapest RTX 4060 lappy we've found today at $250 off

Dell G15 | RTX 4060 | Ryzen 7 7840HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 4800| 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $849.99 at Dell (save $250)

This is the cheapest we've seen a proper RTX 4060 laptop for a while, with an all round selection of components that makes a lot of sense. It's a shame about the 512 GB SSD, but you can always stick a bigger one in it from our cheap SSD deals page.

Dell isn't always on point when it comes to gaming laptop deals. In all the years I've been scouring Prime Day deals, I've seen their lappy prices rise and fall as erratically as the Rocky Mountains, but this year is something else. Within a sea of gaming laptop 'deals' that I don't think anyone in their right mind would consider deals, one gem of a machine stands out: The Dell G15 for just $850.

That's a $250 discount on an RTX 4060 gaming laptop that, honestly, I'd have paid over a grand for outside of the sales.

Sure it's nothing too special, just a low-end gaming laptop that'll see you through at mid to low graphics settings in today's games, but it's not a deal to be snorted at when Dell is also trying to push supposedly-on-sale RTX 4050 gaming laptops for more money.

So, what is it about this gaming laptop that makes it worth the money?

Well, everything. At today's prices, you'd expect to pay $1,000+ for something with Nvidia's low-end 40 series darling and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS packed in there. The size of the SSD leaves a little something to be desired, but it's a sacrifice I'd be willing to make, especially when you're getting dual channel DDR5-4800 memory with it. That's a big win for productivity—more available bandwidth means it won't get clogged up so easily when running multiple programs.

On top of all that (literally), you've got a 15-inch panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz, meaning it can match a high frame rate if you're going to be using this machine for competitive gaming. While you might have trouble getting up to those kinds of frames per second with more graphically intensive games, you should be good with most low-fidelity battle royale games and the like.

Worst case, you can always sell it on for more... not that I'm condoning that kind of behavior.