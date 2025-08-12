This undetectable AI-powered aimbot physically moves the mouse pad to cheat in Valorant, an invention so unholy I demand it be cast down to the depths of hell where it belongs

Making a Literal Video Game Aimbot | Firing Range - YouTube Watch On

I think we can all agree that dealing with cheats is one of the worst parts of multiplayer gaming. Developers continue to add anti-cheat software to their games, cheating software continues to become sneakier and sneakier to get around it, and the whole cycle spins around again. One YouTuber, however, has created a device so ingenious I think we're all doomed if it ever takes off—a virtually undetectable mouse pad-moving aimbot.

Master of mischief Kamal Carter has put an astonishing amount of effort into their latest creation, a devilish cheating device with four simple goals (via Hackaday). One, it needed to be better than them at popular hero shooter Valorant. Two, it also had to be better than their friends. Three, it had to deliver a level of performance comparable to a Valorant esports pro, and four, you guessed it, it needed to be undetectable in-game.

Carter first manually trained an instance of YOLO, an AI object detection algorithm that works by detecting bounding boxes and identifying class probabilities, in order to detect enemies in Valorant's shooting range challenge. They then classified a hitbox area for the aimbot to shoot at for each defined target, aiming for the center mass by taking advantage of Valorant's similarly-sized character models.

For the mechanics of the hardware itself, Carter went through multiple iterations of potential mouse-moving devices, before landing on a DC motor-powered, CNC-constructed frame that physically tilts a plywood board, on top of which rests a modified optical gaming mouse inside a thin plastic holder to keep the squeaker from moving away from the center of the pad. The mouse is "clicked" with a switch bypass relay, toggled by the bot.

The software-linked motors respond to onscreen targets via voltage adjustments, speeding up and slowing down their responses based on how far away the targets are onscreen. Carter admits this method causes a small amount of "mechanical chaos" as the bot picks its targets, but ultimately decided it was a good thing, as it mimics the overshoot and corrections made by a real human player—making the bot less detectable than it would be otherwise.

The response time of the mouse pad-moving motors isn't as instantaneous as Carter would like, but it appears to be good enough (when linked to the trained AI model) to beat their eight out of 30 target score in Hard mode, where each target remains onscreen for a mere half a second. Pro players can score anywhere between 22 and 30 successful hits at this setting, whereas Carter's bot managed a top score of 26 out of 30 after a day's worth of fine-tuning.

Carter admits the bot could be tweaked to become even better, hitting a maximum 30 out of 30 score, but the fact that the results aren't perfect again serves their ultimate goal of creating an aimbot that responds like a human player. Even the top pros don't always manage perfect scores, so a "solid, consistent performance" makes the bot less likely to be detected by the game's anti-cheat software.

The good news is, the aimbot only currently works with Valorant's shooting range challenge, and hasn't yet been integrated with something that could move the player character around in a genuine match. It's a shooting gallery master, and I reckon that's where it should probably remain for now.

So, top points for creativity, lateral thought, and impressive engineering. Minus a million points, however, for creating what might be the start of undetectable aimbots to come. My aim is already suffering after years of… well, being alive, so you don't need a tiltable table to beat me in a multiplayer match. Shout "boo" over voice chat while I'm lining up a sniper rifle shot, or something. That'll probably do it.