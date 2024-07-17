These Prime Day keycap and switch deals have convinced me that it's time to change my all-pink, aggressively loud keyboard

XVX Shine Through Keycaps | Gradient Seaweed Green| $35.99 $15.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This is a great saving if you want to shake up the look of your whole keyboard. The subtle gradient is an attractive addition to any setup and means you are more open to a variety of aesthetics which is why I find this saving so appealing. Forest witch setup, here I come. Price check: Newegg $49.03

Gateron KS-3X1 Milky Yellow Switch| $23.00 $18.40 at Keychron

If you're sick of the sound your keyboard makes, which I am a victim of at the moment, then savings on switches are the best way to combat your issue. Milky yellow switches will give your keyboard an audibly thicker, creamier sound, as opposed to the standard clicky sound.



Price check: $31.99 on Amazon

I wanted everything pink when I first built my gaming PC and decorated my setup. I've got the Razer x Hello Kitty and Friends Deathadder, mouse mat, and Kraken Wireless Headset. To match, my Ziyou Lang 60% keyboard is pink. At the time, it was exactly what I was after, but after a few years, I'm pretty desperate to shake things up a bit because the more time I spend sitting at my PC, the more I feel like its current style has grown stagnant.

We're curating all the best Prime Day PC gaming deals right here.

Despite my need to change styles, it's expensive to change the look of my entire setup, and with how regularly I feel like I want to change it—I'd be bankrupt by the time I'm satisfied. Luckily things like keycaps mean you can change the look of your keyboard without having to fork out the cash for a new one.

Which, someone as indecisive as me, massively benefits from. Fortunately, Prime Day has offered me fun keycaps in abundance, and in particular, Cinnamoroll keycaps have piqued my interest. With a $9 discount on Amazon, they would match my existing Sanrio accessories while adorning my keyboard with adorable characters. It's also a step away from my entirely pink setup, but a step toward something even cuter.

However, part of me is questioning whether or not I should go for something slightly more plain. A set of green ombre keycaps has a $20 discount on Amazon, which is a saving I'm persuaded by. But some funky wood-look keycaps with a $5 discount on Amazon are also appealing. Having a plain design on my keys would allow some flexibility in how I decorate the rest of my desk and open the doors to wider themes rather than tethering me to my forever cutesy space.

Maybe some wood-look keycaps or something green could entirely alter my aesthetic for the next few years? This is what I mean when I say I'm indecisive.

Keycaps aren't the only thing I'm considering changing either. My current keyboard is almost aggressively loud. Its clicky blue switches mean even the slightest touch makes it sound like I'm hammering away at my keyboard. As much as I love the typewriter-esque sound, I'd love something like milky yellow switches for a creamier sound, it's just been so expensive to replace them until now. A set of milky yellow switches is seeing a $6 discount on Amazon and a $4 discount on Keychron for a set of 110 which may twist my arm in making the switch (get it?) from blue.

I fully intend to spend too much money on keyboard accessories which I will undoubtedly change the next time a sales period rolls around. But, at least with some decent savings available, I'll still be able to get a smorgasbord of caps and switches to mix and match when I do get bored. It's like a plastic pick-and-mix.