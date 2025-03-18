This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates

HyperX has just announced a follow-up to its Cloud III headset, the HyperX Cloud III S Wireless. As well as coming with a few technical upgrades, it is giving users the opportunity to wear wings on the side of their heads.

Those wings come in the form of removal magnetic earcup plates. Like those you can find in the Steelseries Arctis Nova 7, they can be popped off to replace with other ear plates you've bought (or perhaps made). These accessories will be rolling out in "select regions" so we don't yet know the scope of the replaceable ear plates. They are easily removable, magnetic, and 3D printed so fans with the desire and ingenuity could potentially make their own.

The new HyperX Cloud III S Wireless comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth compatibility and Instant Pair. Instant Pair is HP's own pairing system where certain Omen devices can instantly connect to the HyperX headset as if you had plugged in its wireless receiver.

As of right now, the only devices with Instant Pair are the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro and HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro gaming mice, as well as the HP Omen Max 16 gaming laptop. If you happen to get the Omen Max 16, you will be able to connect the Cloud III S Wireless without taking up another USB port for the dongle.

Connecting multiple devices via Instant Pair will affect the performance of devices, however. So, if you have both a compatible mouse and headset, I'd plug one in via its dongle, and connect another via Instant Pair.

(Image credit: HyperX)

You will get up to 120 hours of use out of the Cloud III S Wireless in 2.4 GHz mode and up to 200 hours out of the Bluetooth mode. Like the Cloud III, the Cloud III S Wireless has 53 mm dynamic drivers and weighs exactly the same, though has a slightly tighter frequency response. Charge time clocks in at around five hours and the wireless range works up to 20 meters, so says HyperX.

As of right now, there is no pricing or availability but we expect that to roll out in the near future.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We really liked the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless when we tried it back in 2022 and it is still the best wireless gaming headset in our books. However, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless, which is a more comparable headset, faired much worse in our review, thanks to an unnatural-sounding microphone, poor sound profile for music, some disconnects, and poor comfort.

The addition of Bluetooth, solid battery life stats, and some funky earcup plate attachments are certainly nice upgrades, but it will take improvements in both sound and comfort for the Cloud III S to catch up with the likes of the Alpha line or other top gaming headsets.