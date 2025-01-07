The HyperX Saga and Saga Pro are magnetic build-a-mouse kits with interchangeable components and the option to add 3D printed parts

If you've struggled to find the right mouse for you, HyperX may have come up with a solution worth looking at. It's just announced the HyperX Saga and Saga Pro gaming mice, two squeakers with a shared party trick—each comes with a collection of different shells and components that magnetically attach, allowing up to 16 potential combinations.

The regular Saga is a wired model with up to 8K polling, while the Saga Pro features dual-mode connections making use of either a 4K USB dongle or Bluetooth connection. Both feature HyperX optical switches and a 26,000 DPI sensor, although the wireless model is a little heavier, tipping the scales at 72 grams compared to the regular Saga's 69 gram weight.

Nice. Anyway, both mice include grip tape, spare mouse skates, two button covers, two shells, and two side button pairs. The parts are all tool-free and magnetically mounted, meaning you can clunk and click away at various differently sized and shaped combinations until you (hopefully) find the right setup for you.

Not only that, but if you have access to a 3D printer you'll be able to download and print additional component designs, as well as modify the open-source models to create something that's truly custom to your particular hand shape.

That's a cool idea for sure, although how many of us actually have a 3D printer available to us for experimentation is debatable. They're still not particularly cheap y'know, and Santa didn't get me one for the holidays. There's always next year, I guess.

Both squeakers feature LED RGB lighting, although from the press images, it seems mercifully subtle. HyperX's Ngenuity software is on hand for various tweaks, including DPI, polling rate and button reassignment options, so this looks to be a mouse designed to be pushed and pulled around in all sorts of ways that might be useful for those of you of an indecisive nature.

Me? While I'm a fan of customisation in general, I think I'd probably prefer something designed from the ground up to be very good by default—like our current best gaming mouse, the Razer DeathAdder V3 Hyperspeed.

Still, all this talk of customisation and magnetic plates makes me think of another Razer mouse, the Razer Naga Pro. Anyone that's ever used one will tell you it's a chonky beast, but the detachable side plates offer a plethora of options that range from very useful, to somewhat questionable.

The Saga and Saga Pro look like more subtle affairs, and that's probably a good thing. After all, jack-of-all-trades, master of none is something most peripheral makers will want to avoid, so here's hoping the relatively limited options included in the box make sense in the various configs available.