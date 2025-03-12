Corsair's Custom Labs is now available in Europe, allowing you to make your gear as cute or ugly as you want and no-one will stop you

Featuring options from popping single colours to beautiful cherry blossom designs.

European gamers are about to get a touch more stylish as Corsair brings its Custom Lab gear builder to the continent. This tool has previously only been available in North America, and lets folks pick and choose different customisations to add to their Corsair. With this Euro release, gamers from France, Germany, UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and Poland can try out the lab.

The promotional video focusses on showing off the customisation options on a keyboard, mouse, and mousepad set up. This includes Corsair's K65 Plus wireless gaming keyboard, which is a lovely little keyboard despite the silly name, as well as the comfortable and truly ambidextrous M75 wireless gaming mouse. I can't help but notice how bland our review photos look after seeing these devices all decked out in their fancy livery.

There's big changes like graphic skins that cover a whole keyboard or just small edits like altering the colour of a mouse button. Some of the designs have a fair bit of detail, or you can keep it simple with whole blocks of colour. Either way, you can make your peripherals as stylish or as ugly as you want and no one will try to stop you. True freedom for gamers.

From the North American Custom Lab we know this won't just be limited to keyboards and mice. Just earlier this year we saw RAM of all things get added to the toolkit. It seems silly but I can't help but admit it does look really cool. Corsair also states that some aspects like Artist series looks won't be available to the EU on launch, but are coming at a later date.

I love that gaming peripherals are starting to exist in more colours than black, white, maybe a pink, and camo. Custom Labs goes a fair bit further than that, offering skins that range from an aggressive black and red tiger stripe to whimsical cherry blossoms or dreamy scifi visages. The tool also lets you start with a product or a collection so it's just as easy to use whether you're after something super specific or want to go all in on matching kit.

Or at least, I assume it is. Being an Australian I don't have access to anything quite so cool yet. Hopefully this expansion into the EU is just the first step, and more regions get access to extra customisable Corsair gear soon.

Hope Corrigan
Hope Corrigan
Hardware Writer

Hope’s been writing about games for about a decade, starting out way back when on the Australian Nintendo fan site Vooks.net. Since then, she’s talked far too much about games and tech for publications such as Techlife, Byteside, IGN, and GameSpot. Of course there’s also here at PC Gamer, where she gets to indulge her inner hardware nerd with news and reviews. You can usually find Hope fawning over some art, tech, or likely a wonderful combination of them both and where relevant she’ll share them with you here. When she’s not writing about the amazing creations of others, she’s working on what she hopes will one day be her own. You can find her fictional chill out ambient far future sci-fi radio show/album/listening experience podcast right here. No, she’s not kidding. 

