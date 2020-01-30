Grab the Razer Deathadder Elite gaming mouse for $25 on Amazon

If you're looking for a new gaming mouse, the Razer Deathadder Elite is still sitting at its lowest price of $24.99 over on Amazon, a realistic savings of about $20 when considering its average historical price. Still, that price is a steal for one of the best FPS and general use mice on the market, as we could continue to see the Deathadder Elite at this low price for a while longer due to the recent release of the Deathadder Elite v2.

The Deathadder Elite uses a 16,000 CPI optical sensor which is based on the PixArt PMW3389 (one of the best mouse sensors available) and has close to a 99.4 percent resolution accuracy, as well as a 450 IPS rating. Including extra buttons for macro binding and a shape that suits most grips and hand sizes, this mouse has a total of six buttons and with almost flawless tracking, it should work equally well on both cloth and hard surfaces.

And while the Deathadder Elite may not offer all the extra buttons that some other popular gaming mice have, if you're looking for something with a great build quality, comfort, and a simpler layout, you can't go wrong with the Deathadder Elite.

For comparison, the main differences between this model and the newer Deathadder Elite v2, which is currently sitting at nearly $70 on Amazon, is that the latter boasts a 20,000 CPI optical sensor as well as new optical switches that Razer says are 'three times faster than traditional mechanical switches'.

If you're not sold on the Deathadder Elite or you want to see how it stacks up against the competition, you can check out our list of the best gaming mice. Or if you'd prefer to browse the wireless options, the best wireless gaming mice may have just what you're looking for.