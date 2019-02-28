Grab Razer's Blackwidow Ultimate keyboard for only $55 today

Razer makes some of the best gaming keyboards around, and if you've wanted to own one but have been put off by the price, now is the time to pounce—the company's Blackwidow Ultimate is sale for $54.99 today.

This particular model uses Cherry MX Blue key switches. You might be scratching your head wondering, 'Doesn't Razer make its own switches?' The answer is yes, though some of its models also come with Cherry switches, which it brought back starting with the Blackwidow X. Cherry MX Blue is also an option on the 2016 Blackwidow Ultimate, and from what we can tell, that's what this is.

The Blackwidow Ultimate offers up individually backlit keys (green LEDs), is fully programmable with on-the-fly macro recording, and sports a USB passthrough.

If Amazon sells out (linked above), you can also find it on sale for the same price at Walmart.

