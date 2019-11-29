Grab a SteelSeries Rival 310 gaming mouse for just $28 right now

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the stuff on sale so far

SteelSeries makes some of the best gaming mice around, especially when it comes to entry-level wired options. Now you can get the company's Rival 310 gaming mouse for just $27.99 on Amazon, a savings of $3 from the previous best price, and $22 off the original MSRP. It's the lowest recorded price ever.

This specific model is a wired USB mouse, with the company's TrueMove3 12,000 CPI optical sensor, an ergonomic design, two-zone RGB lighting, split-trigger buttons using mechanical switches, and a lightweight 88.3 gram construction.

You can even save all your custom click actions and RGB settings to the mouse itself, so switching to another PC won't reset anything. I wish every mouse had that feature.

While this is only $3 below the previous price, the SteelSeries Rival 310 was already an excellent value. It's inexpensive while still offering the features we look for in affordable mice.View Deal

