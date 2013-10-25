Watch the 2013 Golden Joystick Awards live. UPDATE: winners announced!

The 31st Golden Joystick awards are going down in less than an hour. Ken Levine will be there to pick up his lifetime achievement award , but there are many more prizes to grab for nominated game. What's the best indie game of the year? Who will take home the prize for most wanted game of years to come? And what will voters have nominated for their game of the year? Our own Chris Thursten is presenting the award for best online game, and the whole ceremony is being streamed live. Here's how to watch.
Follow all of the action and the announcements for the 2013 Golden Joystick Awards in association with Green Man Gaming, over on the CVG livestream . We'll update this post with all of the winners once they've been announced.
The winners have been announced! Here they are.
Best Newcomer
The Last of Us
Most Wanted in association with Playfire
Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Best Indie Game
Mark of the Ninja
Best Visual Design
BioShock Infinite
Best Multiplayer
Payday 2
Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio
Far Cry 3 - The Definition of Insanity
Studio of the Year in association with MPG Universal
Naughty Dog
Innovation of the Year in association with T3
Oculus Rift
Best Storytelling
The Last of Us
Best Online Game
World of Tanks
Best Handheld Game
Assassin's Creed III: Liberation
YouTube Gamer Award in association with YouTube
Yogscast
Best Gaming Platform in association with Digital Spy
Steam
Best Mobile/Tablet Game of the Year
XCOM: Enemy Unknown
Game of the Year
Grand Theft Auto V
Hall of Fame
Activision: Call of Duty
Lifetime Achievement
Ken Levine