Watch the 2013 Golden Joystick Awards live. UPDATE: winners announced!

The 31st Golden Joystick awards are going down in less than an hour. Ken Levine will be there to pick up his lifetime achievement award , but there are many more prizes to grab for nominated game. What's the best indie game of the year? Who will take home the prize for most wanted game of years to come? And what will voters have nominated for their game of the year? Our own Chris Thursten is presenting the award for best online game, and the whole ceremony is being streamed live. Here's how to watch.

Follow all of the action and the announcements for the 2013 Golden Joystick Awards in association with Green Man Gaming, over on the CVG livestream . We'll update this post with all of the winners once they've been announced.

The winners have been announced! Here they are.

Best Newcomer

The Last of Us

Most Wanted in association with Playfire

Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best Indie Game

Mark of the Ninja

Best Visual Design

BioShock Infinite

Best Multiplayer

Payday 2

Best Gaming Moment in association with Absolute Radio

Far Cry 3 - The Definition of Insanity

Studio of the Year in association with MPG Universal

Naughty Dog

Innovation of the Year in association with T3

Oculus Rift

Best Storytelling

The Last of Us

Best Online Game

World of Tanks

Best Handheld Game

Assassin's Creed III: Liberation

YouTube Gamer Award in association with YouTube

Yogscast

Best Gaming Platform in association with Digital Spy

Steam

Best Mobile/Tablet Game of the Year

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Game of the Year

Grand Theft Auto V

Hall of Fame

Activision: Call of Duty

Lifetime Achievement

Ken Levine