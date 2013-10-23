Ken Levine to receive Lifetime Achievement award at this week's Golden Joysticks

Is a man not entitled to the gold on his joystick. Well, yes, as long as that man is Ken Levine. The Irrational co-founder has been announced as the recipient of the first ever Golden Joysticks Lifetime Achievement award. Celebrating his eighteen years in the games industry, the Lifetime Achievement recognises Levine's contribution from System Shock 2 through to Bioshock Infinite.

"Best known for the critically-acclaimed BioShock series, his exploration of player choice and consequence, as well as his dizzying imaginative design work and storytelling, continues to be a huge influence on game makers around the world," says Tim Clarke, group senior editor of the Golden Joystick Awards. "As this year's BioShock Infinite proved, Levine is one of the most interesting creators working in games – and its fitting that he should be the inaugural winner of our Lifetime Achievement award.”

“In most fields, people begin their careers being inspired by others," said Levine, on learning the news. "In turn, they hopefully end up inspiring others. The great thing about the still-maturing nature of video games is you get to be inspired by the work of novices and veterans alike. We're all figuring out day by day exactly what the medium is capable of.”

You can watch Levine accept the award, and learn who the other winners are, during the ceremony at the Westminster Bridge Plaza. The event will be streamed live from 3pm at www.goldenjoystick.com .