Godfall's system requirements are steep

Godfall, the "looter-slasher melee-action RPG" from Counterplay Games and Gearbox Publishing, is set to arrive on the Epic Games Store on November 12. That's just ten days from now, so if you're interested, this is a fine time to figure out whether or not your PC is up to the task of running it.

Getting straight to the numbers:

Minimum

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB RAM: 12GB

Recommended

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700 GPU: AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB

AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB RAM: 16GB

You'll also need to be connected to the internet to play.

The requirements don't indicate what sort of performance each spec is targeting, but Counterpoint community manager ThanatosNoa—I suspect that's not actually their real name—said on Reddit that the "recommended" system is aimed at high graphical settings running at 1080p and 60fps. That's inspired some raised eyebrows, as several people have said in response that it's an awful high requirement for 1080/60.

Other followers in the thread have expressed similar concerns, and of course it didn't escape attention that both specifications are considerably higher than the corresponding recommendations for the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077. The trailer above showcases Godfall running at 4K but was captured on a PS5—I've reached out to ask what sort of hardware we'll need to duplicate that eye candy on PC, and will update if I receive a reply.

Godfall on PC will be available exclusively on the Epic Games Store at launch.