Get this Dell G5 gaming desktop with an RTX 2080 for $1,309

By

Save $440 over the list price on this well-equipped gaming desktop built for ray-traced gameplay.

(Image credit: Dell)

I'm always skeptical of discounts on Dell systems, because a lot of times the reduced price just brings parity with other desktops on the market. In this case, however, you can score an actual bargain on a Dell G5 gaming PC with some serious hardware for ray-traced gaming.

The configuration in question has a list price of $1,748.99, which is on the high side, and a sale price of $1,508.99. That's a bit more reasonable, but if you enter coupon code 200OFF1599 at checkout, it drops the tally to $1,308.99. At that price, it's a better buy than some of the other cheap gaming PC deals we recently highlighted in the $1,000+ category.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop | i7-9700 | RTX 2080 | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $1,308.99 (save $440 over list)
This prebuilt PC has the horsepower to enable ray-traced visuals in games that support it. Just be sure to use promo code 200OFF1599 at checkout for the full discount.

This setup packs a Core i7-9700 processor (8 cores/8 threads, 3GHz to 4.7GHz, 12MB L3 cache), GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD for storage.

My only nitpick is the 256GB SSD. That's on the low side for a gaming PC (I'd like to see 512GB or 1TB), though at least there's a 1TB HDD included as well. Dell does offer some storage upgrades—$100 bumps the SSD up to 512GB while retaining the HDD, or $50 gets the same SSD bump if you're willing to sacrifice the HDD.

I would advise against either option, though, as SSD deals are fairly common. It's pretty easy to find 512GB M.2 SSDs for around $50, and 1TB M.2 SSDs for around $100, either of which you could replace this system's main drive with while still getting to keep the HDD.

Either way, this a good value for a prebuilt system, and one that will be able to handle the growing the number ray-traced games available.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
