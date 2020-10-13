Get the SteelSeries Rival 600 gaming mouse for just $49 right now

SteelSeries produces more than a few gaming accessories, including headsets, keyboards, and mice. One of the company's most popular gaming mice, the SteelSeries Rival 600, is now on sale for $48.99 on Amazon for Prime Day—a discount of $31 from the usual price. A more-expensive wireless version, the Rival 650, is also on sale.

The Rival 600 is a gaming mouse with a 12,000 CPI optical sensor, a 2-meter/6.5-foot USB cable, mechanical switches rated for 60 million clicks, programmable buttons, and a customizable weight of 96-129g. It also has RGB lighting, because any self-respecting gaming accessory wouldn't be complete without RGB.

While we haven't tried this particular model ourselves, our friends at TechRadar gave it 5/5 stars for its excellent design and accurate sensor. Tom's Guide also praised the mouse, giving it 4.5/5 stars for the same reasons, but noting that the software needed a bit of work at the time.

If wireless connectivity is a must-have, SteelSeries has also cut the price of the Rival 650 mouse from $119.99 to $95.33. That's not as deep of a discount as you'd get with the Rival 600, but it's still a competitive price compared to other options, like the Logitech G502 Lightspeed and Razer Viper Ultimate.