Get more than half off this awesome Logitech gaming mouse at Amazon

If you're looking for an awesome gaming mouse, look no further. Logitech's G502 Hero SE is currently on offer for $37.99 on Amazon, a reduction of $42. This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the top-tier gaming mouse, and its list of features make it one of the most comprehensive gaming mice in Logitech's lineup.

The SE version of the G502 changes nothing in terms of performance but trades the glossy black trim for eye-catching chrome instead. However, the G502 SE still features the massive array of 11 programmable buttons, a 16K DPI sensor and 5 adjustable 3.6g weights to fine-tune the feel of your mouse.

A pretty cool feature that I think goes overlooked in a lot of Logitech's gaming mice is the inclusion of the dual-mode hyperfast scroll wheel. This feature allows you to quickly lock or unlock the tension on your scroll wheel. While it isn't always super useful for gaming applications, it's an invaluable tool for browsing and takes the tedium out of scrolling through columns of text. The mouse also features 5 onboard memory profiles that can be adjusted through Logitech's robust G Hub software.

Cheap gaming mouse deal

Unless you absolutely need to go wireless, it's difficult to find fault with the G502 Hero. Of course, we're likely to see a massive price cut in computer peripherals in the coming weeks, so if you'd prefer to hold off, make sure to check out our best Black Friday deals to stay in the loop. And if you want to see how this particular mouse stacks up against our top picks, make sure to check out our guide to the best gaming mice.